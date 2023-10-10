This film has reportedly earned whopping Rs 250 crore even before completing its shoot; not Leo, Dunki, or Salaar

Read on to know which awaited film has sold its streaming rights to ZEE5 for Rs 250 crore, even before completing its shoot.

With Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan, Rajinikanth's Jailer, and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, the Indian cinema has earned over Rs 3400 crore gross at the worldwide box office. And with three month to go, we are still left with some of the biggest Indian films of the year such as Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, Prabhas' Salaar, Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

But, here we are talking about one of the most-awaited films of 2024 - Game Changer starring Ram Charan and directed by Shankar Shanmugam. The political drama, which features Kiara Advani as the leading lady, hasn't completed its shoot yet and is expected to release in the summers next year.

Now, as per the latest reports, Game Changer has already earned Rs 250 crore from its streaming rights being sold to ZEE5. A report in OTTPlay states that the OTT platform ZEE5 has spent this whopping amount for the digital rights of the film in all the languages. The news hasn't been officially confirmed by the makers yet.

Game Changer will mark the second collaboration between the RRR actor Ram Charan and the Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani as the two have previously been paired opposite each other in the 2019 Telugu-language action film Vinaya Vidheya Rama directed by Boyapati Srinu. The film ended up as massive commercial failure.

The upcoming political drama will also mark Shankar's return to direction after six years since his last released film was Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer sci-fi action drama 2.0 in 2018. Along with Game Changer, the filmmaker also has Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 slated to release next year.



