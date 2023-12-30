Prashanth Neel reacts to ‘ugly’ social media war between Prabhas’ Salaar, Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki: ‘I really wish...'

Prashanth Neel calls the social media war between Prabhas' Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki nasty.

The box office clash between Prabhas' Salaar and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki has been making headlines since the films were released in theatre. The fans of both superstars have been making posts against each other on social media. Now, Salaar's filmmaker Prashanth Neel has finally reacted to the social media war and called it nasty.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Prashanth Neel said that his film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is not at war with Dunki and slammed the possessive fans for making the Christmas clash between the two films ugly. He said, "This is what happens in cinema. You root for your heroes and the emotions get the better of you. It might be that way (war) for the fans but for us, we are not trying to compete with one another. We are both trying to survive together. I do not advocate of being a part of something like that. It's nasty is what I heard. And I really wish it did not come down to something like that because both the stars are huge in Indian cinema and they deserve all the respect that they have accumulated over the years. The whole environment is not good for the cinema also. You rather ignore it because there is no way to control something like that. You just let it pass."

He further added, "There is no war between Dunki and Salaar. I don't think either of us thinks like that. I don't think the makers of Dunki think like that, I don't think the makers of Salaar think like that. We are here to survive and we are here to impress the audience. We are here to entertain the audience. We are not here to compete amongst ourselves. This is not a cricket match."

Despite the clash between Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire and Dunki, both films have been doing well at the box office. While Prashanth Neel's Prabhas-starrer has collected Rs 485 crore worldwide in 8 days, Rajkumar Hirani's Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has collected Rs 317.25 crore worldwide. Meanwhile, other than Prabhas, Prashanth Neel's Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire also stars Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran and is roaring at the box office. On the other hand, Dunki stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kochhar along with others in key roles.

Read Prashanth Neel shares big update on Yash-starrer KGF 3: 'I don’t know if I am the director or not but...'