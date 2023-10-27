Headlines

Dunki first review out: Film predicted to complete Shah Rukh Khan's hat-trick, 'it has turned out very well', reveals...

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

Bollywood

Bollywood

Dunki first review out: Film predicted to complete Shah Rukh Khan's hat-trick, 'it has turned out very well', reveals...

A Bollywood celeb has revealed this scoop about Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Dunki.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 04:50 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan’s third release of the year – Dunki – is almost here. The film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, comes hot on the heels of the box office success of Pathaan and Jawan, the actor’s previous two films both of which have earned in excess of Rs 1000 crore. Anticipations from Dunki are high as a result. And if the word of one particular celeb from Bollywood is to be believed, the film is all set to live up to the expectations. Recently, actor Boman Irani revealed he has watched the film and shared his review, the first for Dunki.

Boman Irani’s review of Dunki

Boman Irani recently attended the inauguration of the new complex of CINTAA in Mumbai. On the occasion, the actor spoke with the media about the new CINTAA House and his upcoming projects, one of which is Dunki. Talking about the film, Boman told reporters that he has watched the early draft of the film and that it ‘has turned out very well’. He also predicted that the film will complete a ‘hat-trick’ for Shah Rukh, implying that like Pathaa and Jawan, it will also break box office records.

About Dunki

Dunki marks the first collaboration between Hirani and Shah Rukh. The filmmaker has said that the film deals with the issue of illegal immigration with the title referring to a technique called Donkey Flight used by immigrants. The film, which also stars Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, and Dharmendra, features Vicky Kaushal in a cameo appearance as per reports. Dunki is slated to be released in theatres around Christmas, clashing with Prasanth Neel’s Prabhas-starrer pan-India action thriller Salaar.

Shah Rukh Khan’s record-breaking year

Like Boman Irani, many are anticipating Dunki to be Shah Rukh’s third hit of the year. Before 2023, Shah Rukh had not had a release in lead role since 2018. His last clean hit as a hero was even further back. But 2023 has been his renaissance year. Pathaan, which released in January, broke domestic collection records, amassing Rs 543 crore in India and Rs 1050 crore worldwide. Jawan broke those records, amassing over Rs 600 crore in India and Rs 1150 crore worldwide.

