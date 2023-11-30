Prashanth Neel calls Prabhas' Salaar clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki 'unpleasant': 'Biggest fear we have...'

Prashanth Neel calls Prabhas' Salaar clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki an unpleasant situation.

Prashanth Neel has become one of the sought-after directors after KGF. The director is now all set to enthrall the audience with his upcoming directorial Salaar starring Prabhas. The film is scheduled to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and opening up on the same, Prashanth Neel called it an 'unpleasant situation'.

In a recent interview with Times of India, Prashanth Neel addressed the clash of Salaar with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and called it an 'unpleasant situation." He said, "The clash is not something you ideally want, be it with a newcomer or with the biggest star of Indian cinema. But it is a very unpleasant situation for anybody to move their date to somebody else's date. We also wouldn't want somebody to move to our date when we have announced it a year before. And we also did not want to do it."

Another wrote, "But that was a logistical decision that was taken only by the production. And usually. we (me and my team) don't get into the aspects of what the production is going to decide as a release date, because they do not interfere in my process of filmmaking. So I do not interfere in their process of marketing or the release dates, the business aspect."

He further discussed their 'biggest fear' and said, "Rajkumar Hirani sir is one of my favorite directors. I am definitely sold on going and watching Dunki. So I do understand that that's a very big movie that is coming out. But the biggest fear that we have which is always when making a movie is whether the audience is going to like it or not."

Helmed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, Salaar is one of the most-awaited films of Prabhas. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu and is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 22. The film is all set to clash with Dunki, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani among others in key roles. The film marks SRK's 3rd film in a year and his first-ever collaboration with Hirani.

Read Dunki first review out: Film predicted to complete Shah Rukh Khan's hat-trick, 'it has turned out very well', reveals...