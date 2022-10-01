Search icon
Ponniyn Selvan box office collection day 1: Mani Ratnam's film collects Rs 78.29 worldwide

The movie's global box office start has been solid. Ponniyin Selvan has collected Rs 78.29 at the worldwide box office.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 01:53 PM IST

File photo

Ponniyin Selvan box office collection: Ponniyin Selvan, a historical epic by Mani Ratnam, has captivated audiences. The movie's global box office start has been solid. Ponniyin Selvan has collected Rs 78.29 at the worldwide box office. 

Trade Analyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote, “TN - ₹ 25.86 cr, AP/TS - ₹ 5.93 cr, KA - ₹ 5.04 cr, KL - ₹ 3.70 cr, ROI - ₹ 3.51 cr, OS - ₹ 34.25 cr [Reported Locs], Total - ₹ 78.29 cr, BIGGEST Kollywood opening of 2022 at the WW Box Office. #PonniyinSelvan1.” 

Check out the tweet here: 

Its Hindi box office receipts in India are expected to total Rs 2 crore.  

 For the unversed, makers of Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 had been threatened by local fringe groups in Canada. As cinema owners in some cities of Canada prepare for the release of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's film, several have received threats against screenings. 

READ: Ponniyin Selvan Hindi box office collection day 1: Mani Ratnam's film estimated to earn Rs 2 crore in India

KW Talkies, who is the overseas distributor of Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 in Canada took to Twitter on Thursday and wrote, "#BookingMonday updates! I have updates from Hamilton, Kitchener and London. All the theatre owners have been threatened with attacks if they play PS1 Tamil or any movie from KW Talkies. Let's see how other places fare. #PS1TamilInCineplex #PS1TamilInLandmark." 

Coming back to PS I, the film is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It marks the third collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film Raavan in 2010.  

In the film, Aishwarya will be seen in dual roles. She will play queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, as well as Mandakini Devi in the historical drama.  

 

Apart from Aishwarya, the film also stars an ensemble cast of south actors Vikram, Trisha Krishnan Karthik Sivakumar and Jayam Ravi. The AR Rahman musical is all set to hit the theatres on September 30, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The big-budget period film will be released in multiple parts. 

