Ponniyin Selvan: Amul celebrates Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram, Mani Ratnam's film with quirky topical

While the Amul topical seemed perfect at first, it left out the titular character of Ponniyin Selvan played by Jayam Ravi in Mani Ratnam's film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 02:52 PM IST

Amul/Instagram

Directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Mani Ratnam, the epic Tamil historical film Ponniyin Selvan: I or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 has won the hearts of the audiences with its brilliant storytelling, compelling narrative, excellent performances, and rousing background music. The star-studded cast included Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, and others portraying the historical characters from the Chola empire.

The dairy brand Amul, known for its quirky topicals, has now come up with a topical based on the Tamil film with Aishwarya, Trisha, Vikram, and Karthi's characters made in doodle style with these words imprinted - "Get your Mani's worth!" and called the film 'Masterpiece'. Along with the same, Amul's social media handles captioned the photo, "#Amul Topical: Epic film, by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan released!".

While netizens expressed their love for the topical, a few of them also pointed out that it left out the titular character played by Jayam Ravi, who plays the youngest Chola prince named Arunmozhi Varman. He is fondly referred to as Ponniyin Selvan, i.e. beloved of the Ponni, which is an ancient Tamil name for the Kaveri river. An Instagram comment read, "Great one. Though, ironically, they left out the titular character in the image".

READ | Ponniyin Selvan box office collection day 3 estimates: Mani Ratnam's film likely to earn Rs 230 crore worldwide

Released on September 30 in 2D and IMAX versions in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu languages, the action drama is the first part of the two-part film series adapted by Mani Ratnam from Kalki Krishnamurthy's iconic eponymous novel released in five volumes in 1955. The shooting for both parts has been completed by the cast and crew in 150 days in Thailand and India. The final part will be released in theaters next year, as seen in the closing credits of Part 1.

