Amul cheers SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' with 'TeRRRific' topical – WATCH pic

The grand release of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ has taken the internet by storm. The film has received lots of positive reviews as fans of superstar Ram Charan hailed him as a ‘god-level actor’ for terrific performance. Amul has also participated in the social media frenzy by featuring a cute cartoon in its latest topical.

Since day 1 of the movie’s release, Twitterverse is filled with praises for lead starts Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The craze for the epic-mythological is such that people are expected it to cross the success of Baahubali 2.

Amul has stepped into the trend by featuring the film’s lead stars in its latest cartoon. The topical shows the much-loved duo dancing together on the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ in Telugu. The bromance is looking cuter with the two men holding butter toasts in their hand.

The dairy brand continues its tradition of amazing fans with its remarkable wordplay by sharing the cartoon with a message that reads, “TeRRRific Butter”, along with “Amul — freedom from hunger”. The message refers to the film’s link with freedom fighters.

This cute topical by Amul received mixed reactions from people across social media. While many fans were ecstatic to spot the patriotic saga on Amul’s topical, others urged to see Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ on the spot.

An Instagram user wrote, “Still waiting for topical on The Kashmir Files”. Another one praised Amul saying, “Your creativity is on another level”.

The movie’s official Twitter handle - @RRRMovie also shared the cartoon. Tagging along Amul’s witty wordplay, they wrote, “The #RRRMovie euphoria cannot get butter than this!”

Thank you and love you Amul #RRR — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 25, 2022

Seems like ‘RRR’ has cast a magical spell on not just Ram Charan’s fans, but also on Amul’s fans. Did you like this cute topical by Amul too?

