Daring Indian Army paratroopers jump off plane near Siliguri Corridor – WATCH video

The Indian Army never fails to surprise us! Recently, about 600 paratroopers were spotted conducting airborne insertion and rapid response exercise close to the Siliguri Corridor along the northern border with China. The drills were performed by paratroopers of the Indian Army’s Airborne Rapid Response teams.

A video showing the Army paratroopers jumping off the plane has received lot of appreciation from viewers. The exercise being performed by the paratroopers involves advanced free-fall techniques, insertion and surveillance.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Around 600 paratroopers of the Indian Army's Airborne Rapid Response teams carried out large-scale drops near the Siliguri Corridor on March 24 and 25 in an Airborne Exercise: Indian Army officials pic.twitter.com/evrxSE7SGi — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2022

As per Indian Army officials, it also includes targeting practice and seizing of key objectives by going behind the enemy lines. The Siliguri Corridor is close to the

India-Tibet-Bhutan tri-junction where China has improved military infrastructure since the Doklam standoff in 2016.

The airborne drill by Army paratroopers was performed for the second time in the last three weeks at the Siliguri Corridor, which is crucial from military perspective.

Giving details about the drill, news agency ANI tweeted, “Around 600 paratroopers of the Indian Army's Airborne Rapid Response teams carried out large-scale drops near the Siliguri Corridor on March 24 and 25 in an Airborne Exercise: Indian Army officials”.

Also, READ: Delhi’s Budget 2022-23 to solve problem of unemployment and inflation, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

In November 2021, the Indian Army conducted one of its biggest airborne insertion exercises at over 14,000 feet in Ladakh.

The Army has been consistently enhancing deployment amidst the military tussle with neighbouring country – China. Despite 15 rounds of military talks, there hasn’t been any final resolution between the two nations. Considering the ongoing tussle, India pressing for complete de-escalation even when Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited the country.