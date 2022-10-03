Ponniyin Selvan box office collection day 3 estimates: Mani Ratnam's film likely to earn Rs 230 crore worldwide

Ponniyin Selvan/File photo

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 has taken an earth-shattering opening at the box office worldwide with the audiences lining up the ticket windows to see how the filmmaker has adapted the eponymous Kalki novel, considered as the greatest Tamil literary work, on the big screen.

Ponniyin Selvan I is being applauded for its masterful storytelling, visual spectacle, brilliant performances, captivating plot, and massive star cast with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj among others portraying the historical characters from the Chola kingdom.

Now, as per the early box office estimates, the epic drama has collected Rs 230 crore at the worldwide box office in its opening weekend. Ramesh Bala, an entertainment industry tracker, took to his Twitter account on the morning of Monday, October 3 and shared the box office update in which he wrote, "For the 3-day opening weekend, #PS1 has grossed more than ₹ 230 Crs+ at the WW Box office".

Ponniyin Selvan: 1 is the first part of the two-part film series based on Kalki's novel released in five volumes in 1955. The shooting for both parts has been completed by the cast and crew in 150 days in Thailand and India. The final part will be released in theaters next year, as announced by Mani Ratnam, and also seen in the closing credits of the recently released epic.



The film had already collected more than Rs 80 crore on its first day of theatrical release on September 30, as shared by the makers, Ratnam’s production company Madras Talkies and Subaskaran Allirajah’s banner Lyca Productions. A pan-India release, the A. R. Rahman musical is running in theaters in 2D and IMAX 2D versions in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.