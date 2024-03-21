Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Tata Group sells 23400000 shares of this company worth...

Not for snake venom case, Elvish Yadav to be produced in Gurugram court on March 27 for...

Cash-for-query case: CBI registers FIR against TMC leader Mahua Moitra

IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma's first reaction to Chennai Super Kings captaincy change goes viral

Pradosh Vrat 2024: Know date, rituals, puja muhurat and significance

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Cash-for-query case: CBI registers FIR against TMC leader Mahua Moitra

Pradosh Vrat 2024: Know date, rituals, puja muhurat and significance

‘It’s a huge responsibility but…’: Ruturaj Gaikwad reacts after replacing MS Dhoni as CSK captain for IPL 2024

10 homemade toners for glowing skin

7 must-watch Bollywood horror-comedy films

10 health benefits of black raisins

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Not for snake venom case, Elvish Yadav to be produced in Gurugram court on March 27 for...

House of the Dragon 2: Rhaenyra's team black wages war against Alicent's team green in two trailers, release date out

Not Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone; this actress has starred in most films opposite Shah Rukh Khan

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Not for snake venom case, Elvish Yadav to be produced in Gurugram court on March 27 for...

Elvish Yadav will be produced in Gurugram court next week in connection with an assault case involving content creator Sagar Thakur alias Maxtern.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 21, 2024, 11:24 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Elvish Yadav/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

YouTuber Elvish Yadav will be produced in a court in Gurugram next week in connection with an assault case involving content creator Sagar Thakur alias Maxtern, police said on Thursday.

The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, Gurugram Harsh Kumar, fixed his appearance on March 27 on the application of his production warrant filed by police, they added.

Sector 53 SHO Rajender Kumar said that the police had filed an application in the court on Wednesday seeking Yadav’s production warrant in the case.

On March 8, Yadav was caught in a video beating Thakur. He was seen throwing Thakur on the ground and then slapping him. After the incident, Thakur approached police and filed a complaint against Yadav and others at Sector 53 Police Station.

"The court sent the order to the jail authority in Noida. Yadav will be produced by the Uttar Pradesh Police in the Gurugram court on March 27 and then Gurugram police will take him on a police remand for questioning," SHO Kumar said.

Earlier, Yadav was issued two notices by the Gurugram police to join the investigation, but he did not turn up. Meanwhile, he shared a video online in which he claimed that the entire incident was pre-planned by Sagar. He later shared another video from his social media handle and apologised.

He also shared a photo with Thakur through his social media handle and wrote "brotherhood on top" in the caption. Yadav was arrested by the Noida Police on Sunday for allegedly supplying sname venom at rave parties and sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI
 
READ | Is Elvish Yadav hero of our new system? Why we need to consider real, not reel problems 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Pradosh Vrat 2024: Know date, rituals, puja muhurat and significance

Meet actress who got divorced from popular actor in 6 months, then married another star, but after 14 years..

Passengers and staff assist in delivery as woman goes into labor on moving train in West Bengal

Meet woman, started her own firm at 50 years old, donated over Rs 1110000000, her husband is Narayana Murthy's...

Meet actor who is son of a star actress, gave flop films for 10 years, then OTT debut changed his life, is married to..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement