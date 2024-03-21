Not for snake venom case, Elvish Yadav to be produced in Gurugram court on March 27 for...

Elvish Yadav will be produced in Gurugram court next week in connection with an assault case involving content creator Sagar Thakur alias Maxtern.

YouTuber Elvish Yadav will be produced in a court in Gurugram next week in connection with an assault case involving content creator Sagar Thakur alias Maxtern, police said on Thursday.

The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, Gurugram Harsh Kumar, fixed his appearance on March 27 on the application of his production warrant filed by police, they added.

Sector 53 SHO Rajender Kumar said that the police had filed an application in the court on Wednesday seeking Yadav’s production warrant in the case.

On March 8, Yadav was caught in a video beating Thakur. He was seen throwing Thakur on the ground and then slapping him. After the incident, Thakur approached police and filed a complaint against Yadav and others at Sector 53 Police Station.

"The court sent the order to the jail authority in Noida. Yadav will be produced by the Uttar Pradesh Police in the Gurugram court on March 27 and then Gurugram police will take him on a police remand for questioning," SHO Kumar said.

Earlier, Yadav was issued two notices by the Gurugram police to join the investigation, but he did not turn up. Meanwhile, he shared a video online in which he claimed that the entire incident was pre-planned by Sagar. He later shared another video from his social media handle and apologised.

He also shared a photo with Thakur through his social media handle and wrote "brotherhood on top" in the caption. Yadav was arrested by the Noida Police on Sunday for allegedly supplying sname venom at rave parties and sent to 14-day judicial custody.

