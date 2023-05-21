Search icon
Niharika NM looks like a princess in her Cannes red carpet debut, talks about growing up with body image issues

Niharika NM was looking stunning in red outfit when she arrived at Cannes 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 21, 2023, 03:06 PM IST

Niharika NM looks like a princess in her Cannes red carpet debut, talks about growing up with body image issues
Credit: Niharika Nm/Instagram

Popular social media star Niharika NM, who has more than 3.2 million followers on Instagram, made her Cannes debut like a princess in a beautiful red gown. She shared photos and social media and penned an emotional note as she grew with ‘body issues.’

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “I had my red carpet moment you guys!!!  Growing up with body image issues and extremely low self confidence I never in my wildest dreams would’ve imagined being able to do something like this. I truly don’t know what to say but thank YOU for having my back on this crazy journey we’ve been together since I started making videos as a 16 year old. I’m forever grateful to YOU.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Niharika Nm (@niharika_nm)

She further thanked people who believed in her made her feel like a princess. She added, “@shantanunikhil thank you for making me feel like a princess and letting me be your muse and @anaitashroffadajania I could never have a big moment that you’re not a part of and I never will @brut.india THANK YOU for honouring me with this opportunity! I’m so so grateful. A massive thank you to my team for being the best support system. @parulpparmar I truly don’t know what I’d do without you being there for me every single moment. You make me a better person! @viraj_sheth it’s been almost a decade and you still continue to believe in me even when I don’t @vivianambrose thank you always having my back.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Niharika Nm (@niharika_nm)

She wearing outfit by Shantnu & Nikhil, earrings by Renu Oberoi. Meanwhile, Niharika NM has an engineering degree from Bengaluru's BMS College. She later went to the United States to pursue MBA from Chapman University in California. 

She landed a job at Google that she turned down. She said the job came her way when the pandemic was almost over. She said she didn't take the job as it was her parents' dream for her to have a job at Google but it wasn't hers.

 

