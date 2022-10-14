NC22: The Family Man star Priyamani, Arvind Swamy join Naga Chaitanya for Venkat Prabhu's directorial

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 06:58 PM IST
The makers of actor Naga Chaitanya`s next film, tentatively being referred to as `NC22`, on Friday announced that National Award-winning actress Priyamani and well-known character artiste Sampath Raj had been brought on board the unit of the film.
Young and talented actress Krithi Shetty plays the female lead in this film, which is being directed by popular Tamil director Venkat Prabhu. The film has already triggered a huge amount of interest in fans and film buffs for a number of reasons including the fact that this will be Chaitanya`s first Telugu-Tamil bilingual film.
Check out the announcement
The film is also being watched by critics with keen interest as it is also director Venkat Prabhu`s first Telugu directorial. On Friday, Srinivasaa Silver Screen, the production house producing this film, also announced that well-known Telugu comedian Vennela Kishore and Venkat Prabhu`s brother and Tamil comedian Premgi Amaren had also been brought on board the film. The film is to have stunts by Hollywood stuntman Yannick Ben, known for his phenomenal work in Hollywood films such as Transporter 3, Dunkirk, Inception and City Hunter.
This year Naga made his Bollywood debut in Aamir Khan's starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. However, the film didn't perform well at the box office. On the other side, Naga's father Nagarjuna made his comeback in Hindi films with Brahmastra. Unlike LSC, Brahmastra did well at the box office.
As a father, Nagarjuna said he wished "Laal Singh Chaddha", starring Aamir Khan in the title role, had also fared better. Asked about how the family reacted to the success of "Brahmastra" and the lacklustre performance of "Laal Singh Chaddha" at the box office, the Telugu superstar told PTI, "It is a bittersweet moment. I wish it had worked good. But it happens, it is an experience." Laal Singh Chaddha, the official Indian adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, was released on August 11.