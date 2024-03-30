Nani teams up with director Srikanth Odela, announces Nani 33 with 'massy poster' on Dasara's release anniversary

As Dasara completed a year, Nani announced his second collaboration, Nani 33, with actioner's director Srikanth Odela and producer Sudhakar Cherukuri.

Telugu star Nani has collaborated with the team Dasara and announced a new film with director Srikanth Odela, and producer Sudhakar Cherukuri. The announcement was made on the day when Dasara completed a year. On Saturday, Nani shared a poster of the upcoming film from team Dasara.

The announcement poster has a red background, indicating the film will be violent. Nani is seen in a massy avatar with a beard and moustache, sporting shades in the poster, and smoking a beedi. Nani shared the poster and captioned it, "Dasara turns one year today. On this occasion..#Nani33. A Srikanth Odela MADNESS again.”

Here's the poster of Nani's new film with team Dasara

Dasara turns one year today. On this occasion ..#Nani33

A Srikanth Odela MADNESS again. pic.twitter.com/RuNp8ljNVo — Hi Nani (@NameisNani) March 30, 2024

Soon after Nani shared the poster, several of his fans already called it a 'blockbuster.' A netizen wrote the tagline of the poster, "YOU DON'T NEED AN IDENTITY

to be A LEADER." Another netizen wrote, "Nani is in the peak stage in his cinema career. Back-to-back movies." An internet user wrote, "Fantastic look. Half the success depends on how close #SrikanthOdela bro can pull off this look on you." Another internet user wrote, "Dasara breaking my heart gosh arghh just thinking about this movie enough to bring tears to my eyes, I can’t forget when Dharani hugged the Suri that scene haunted me okay."

About Dasara

Dasara marked the directorial debut of Odela and Chacko's acting debut in Telugu cinema. Dasara was released on 30 March 2023 to positive reviews from critics and audience. Made at a reported budget of Rs 65 crores, the movie grossed Rs 118 crores worldwide. After Dasara, Nani was seen in the emotional family drama Hi Nanna. Currently he's also filming vigilante superhero film, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.