'Nandamuri Taraka Ratna is critical but stable': Cousin Jr NTR meets actor, provides update on his health

Jr NTR on his way to meet Taraka Ratna

RRR-fame actor Jr NTR paid a visit to his cousin and fellow actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, who is admitted to a Bengaluru hospital. Taraka Ratna had fainted during a padayatra on Friday due to a heart attack. He was shifted to Bangalore a couple of days later. NTR met him on Sunday, following which he spoke to the reporters.

Taraka Ratna is being treated at the Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences (Narayana Hrudayalaya), Bengaluru. Speaking to media outside on Sunday, NTR said, “He’s fighting and responding to the medical treatment. Apart from his own will power, he has our grandfather’s blessings and prayers of all his well-wishers. He’s stable but critical. He’s not on ECMO.”

Taraka Ratna and NTR are both grandsons of legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao. Other members of the Nandamuri family, Kalyan Ram and Nandamuri Balakrishna, as well as actor Shivarajkumar also visited the hospital.

On Friday, Taraka Ratna was walking in a padayatra that was part of his uncle and former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Rakesh’s rally. Taraka Ratna collapsed during the rally and the video of him being taken to the hospital was widely shared. It was later confirmed by his uncle and veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna that he had suffered a heart attack and was in a coma.

On Saturday, the hospital had issued a statement on the actor’s health. "Shri Nandamuri Taaraka Ratna suffered a Cardiac Arrest at Kuppam on 27th January and was shifted to a Hospital in Kuppam with resuscitation for 45 minutes and primary treatment. Doctors there advised to move him to a tertiary center due to his critical condition. We were requested to transfer him to Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences (Narayana Hrudayalaya), Bengaluru when a team of doctors from NH travelled to Kuppam to evaluate his condition,” it read.

Taraka Ratna, 39, made his debut with the 2002 Telugu film Okato Number Kurradu. He was most recently seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s Telugu web series 9 Hours.