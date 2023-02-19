Nandamuri Taraka Ratna death: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun mourn over actor's demise

Ram Charan-Nandamuri Taraka Ratna-Allu Arjun

Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and several other actors have mourned the demise of Tollywood actor and TDP leader Nandamuri Taraka Ratna. Actor-politician breathed his last on Saturday, Feb 18 at Bengaluru's Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences. He was admitted to the hospital on January 27 after fainting and suffering a heart attack during a padyatra.

RRR actor Ram Charan mourned Taraka's demise. For the unversed, the late actor was Jr NTR's cousin. On Twitter, Ram wrote, "Really heartbroken to hear the news of TarakaRatna Garu’s demise. My deepest condolences to all his family members and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

Really heartbroken to hear the news of TarakaRatna Garu’s demise.



My deepest condolences to all his family members and friends



May his soul rest in peace. — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 19, 2023

Allu Arjun also grieved over the loss of Ratna's untimely demise. He took his feelings to Twitter and wrote, "Heartbroken to learn of the passing away of #TarakaRatna garu. Gone to soon. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans. May he rest in peace."

Heartbroken to learn of the passing away of #TarakaRatna garu. Gone to soon. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans. May he rest in peace. — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) February 18, 2023

Akhil Akkineni also gave his condolence over Taraka's demise, and wrote on Twitter, "Sad to hear about the passing away of #Tarakaratna garu. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace."

Sad to hear about the passing away of #Tarakaratna garu. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) February 18, 2023

Taraka Ratna made his debut with the 2002 Telugu film Okato Number Kurradu. He was most recently seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s Telugu web series 9 Hours