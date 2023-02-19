Search icon
Nandamuri Taraka Ratna death: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun mourn over actor's demise

Condolences are pouring in as several celebrities are shocked to learn about the death of the 39-year-old actor and political icon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 06:44 AM IST

Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and several other actors have mourned the demise of Tollywood actor and TDP leader  Nandamuri Taraka Ratna. Actor-politician breathed his last on Saturday, Feb 18 at Bengaluru's Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences. He was admitted to the hospital on January 27 after fainting and suffering a heart attack during a padyatra. 

RRR actor Ram Charan mourned Taraka's demise. For the unversed, the late actor was Jr NTR's cousin. On Twitter, Ram wrote, "Really heartbroken to hear the news of TarakaRatna Garu’s demise. My deepest condolences to all his family members and friends. May his soul rest in peace." 

Here's Ram Charan's tweet

Allu Arjun also grieved over the loss of Ratna's untimely demise. He took his feelings to Twitter and wrote, "Heartbroken to learn of the passing away of #TarakaRatna garu. Gone to soon. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans.  May he rest in peace." 

Here's Allu Arjun's tweet

Akhil Akkineni also gave his condolence over Taraka's demise, and wrote on Twitter, "Sad to hear about the passing away of #Tarakaratna garu. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace." 

Here's Akhil's tweet

Taraka Ratna made his debut with the 2002 Telugu film Okato Number Kurradu. He was most recently seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s Telugu web series 9 Hours

