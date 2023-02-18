Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passes away; Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Sai Dharam Tej, others express condolences

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna/Twitter

Telugu actor and TDP leader Nandamuri Taraka Ratna has passed away in Bengaluru on Saturday, February 18, just four days ahead of his 40th birthday on February 20. The actor had fainted and suffered a heart attack in a padayatra in Kuppam in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh last month and was then, shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru while he was still in coma.

Taraka Ratna was being treated at the Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences (Narayana Hrudayalaya), Bengaluru. His cousin and RRR-fame actor Jr NTR and members of the Nandamuri family including Veera Simha Reddy actor Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bimbisara actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram among others paid him a visit in the hospital.

Several Tollywood celebrities expressed their condolences on Taraka Ratna's untimely demise. The legendary actor Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter and wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic premature demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna Such bright, talented, affectionate young man .. gone too soon! Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans! May his Soul Rest in Peace!".

Deeply saddened to learn of the

tragic premature demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna

Such bright, talented, affectionate young man .. gone too soon!

Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans! May his Soul Rest in Peace! pic.twitter.com/noNbOLKzfX — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 18, 2023

Actor Sai Dharam Tej tweeted, "Disheartened at the passing away of Taraka Ratna anna. Gone too soon anna. Condolences and strength to his family, near & dear. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."

Disheartened at the passing away of Taraka Ratna anna.

Gone too soon anna.

Condolences and strength to his family, near & dear.

May his soul rest in peace.

Om Shanti — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) February 18, 2023

Sree Vishnu, the actor in Tollywood, wrote, "Deeply disturbed by hearing about the demise of #TarakaRatna garu. Sympathies and condolences to his family, friends and fans. May his soul rest in peace. You will always be remembered brother. #OmShanti".

Deeply disturbed by hearing about the demise of #TarakaRatna garu. Sympathies and condolences to his family, friends and fans. May his soul rest in peace.

You will always be remembered brother. #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/oObwmwyYfg — Sree Vishnu (@sreevishnuoffl) February 18, 2023

Popular actor Mahesh Babu also expressed his grief as he wrote, "Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #TarakaRatna. Gone way too soon brother... My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones during this time of grief."

Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #TarakaRatna. Gone way too soon brother... My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones during this time of grief. February 18, 2023

Taraka Ratna made his debut with the 2002 Telugu film Okato Number Kurradu. He was most recently seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s Telugu web series 9 Hours.