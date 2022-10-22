Naane Varuvean OTT release: When and where to watch Dhanush starrer thriller

Dhanush in Naane Varuvean/Twitter

Directed by Dhanush's elder brother Selvaraghavan and starring Dhanush in the double role, the horror-thriller Naane Varuvean was released in cinemas worldwide on September 29 and received extremely good reviews with moviegoers appreciating the lead actor's splendid performance and brilliant direction.

Now, the Tamil film is ready for its OTT premiere as Amazon Prime Video India announced on its social media channels on the morning of Saturday, October 22, that the Dhanush starrer will be streaming on its platform from October 27 onwards. The announcement post read, "a war between the light and the shadow #NaaneVaruvenOnPrime, Oct 27".

Apart from Dhanush playing the two twin brothers namely Prabhu and Kathir, Naane Varuvean also stars Indhuja Ravichandran, Elli AvrRam, Yogi Babu, Saravana Subbiah, Hiya Davey, Aajeedh Khalique, Shelly Kishore, and Prabhu Ganeshan in the leading roles. The director Selvaraghavan himself appears in a cameo appearance.



The horror-thriller was Dhanush's fourth release in 2022. He was first seen in the action thriller Maaran, which was released directly on Disney+ Hotstar in March. The superstar made his Hollywood debut with Russo Brothers' action-thriller The Gray Man co-starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in July.

In August, Dhanush headlined the family-comedy film Thiruchitrambalam co-starring Nithya Menon and Prakash Raj. It turned out to be a box office blockbuster earning more than Rs 100 crore worldwide. And the actor isn't done yet, he will be seen next in Vaathi, which would hit theatres on December 2.

Naane Varuvean was released on Thursday, to avoid the clash with Mani Ratnam's historical Tamil epic Ponniyin Selvan 1 or Ponniyin Part 1, which stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the leading roles.