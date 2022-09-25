Thiruchitrambalam OTT release: When, where to watch Dhanush, Nithya Menen's film

Thiruchitrambalam/File photo

Starring Dhanush and Nithya Menen in the leading roles, the romantic comedy Thiruchitrambalam has been one of the biggest Tamil hits of the year earning more than Rs 100 crore at the box office. Released on August 18, the hearwarming family entertainer received extremely positive reviews from the audience and the critics.

For those who missed watching the film in theatres, Thiruchitrambalam is now streaming on the OTT platform Sun NXT in the original Tamil version and the four dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. The film has been available on the streaming platform since Friday, September 23.

The Twitter handle of Sun NXT shared a tweet on Friday which read, "The complete family entertainer #Thiruchitrambalam is now streaming worldwide in 4k & Dolby Atmos only on #SunNXT". Earlier, on September 20, Dhanush had too shared the film's OTT release details when he tweeted, "The film that brought all families to the theatre, now comes to your home".

The film that brought all families to the theatre, now comes to your home #ThiruchitrambalamOnSunNXT pic.twitter.com/VDm6kPPixZ September 20, 2022

In Thiruchitrambalam, Dhanush plays the titular character of a delivery guy, while Nithya Menen plays his best friend, Shobana and Raashii Khanna plays Anusha, his love interest. Prakash Raj portrays a police officer named Neelakandan, Dhanush's father and Bharathiraja plays his grandfather in the film produced by Kalanithi Maran under his banner Sun Pictures.



Thiruchitrambalam marks the fourth collaboration between Dhanush and the director Mithran Jawahar. The previous three films they worked on together, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty, and Uthamaputhiran were all remakes of different Telugu films. This is the first time that the actor-filmmaker duo has worked on an original script.

After Thiruchitrambalam, the Atrangi Re actor will be seen in the psychological action thriller Naane Varuvean, set to release on September 29, in which he plays a double role. He also has a bilingual action drama film titled Vaathi in Tamil and Sir in Telugu in his pipeline which will hit theaters on December 2.