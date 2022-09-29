Naane Varuvean Twitter review: Moviegoers praise Dhanush for 'monstrous acting', hail Selvaraghavan's direction

Dhanush-Naane Varuvean/Poster

Naane Varuvean Twitter review: Director Selvaraghavan's much-awaited action thriller, Naane Varuven, featuring actor Dhanush in double action, was released in the theatres today (September 29). Dhanush and his brother, filmmaker-writer Selvaraghavan have previously worked on Tamil titles Thulluvadho Ilamai, Kadhal Kondein, 7G Rainbow Colony, Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music for the film.

With the film hitting theatres today, the first-day first-show reviews of Naane Varuven have started pouring in on Twitter and it seems like Dhanush has once again managed to cast a spell on the audience with his stellar act. Moviegoers, who took to the microblogging site to share their reviews of the film, are all praise for the actor and director.

"#NaaneVaruvean - This kindaa movie never need any promotions! Greatest WOM will do it ! Master level thinking from @vvcreationoffl Whatttaaa monstrous acting from @dhanushkraja! His characters will be Talk of the town for long time! Best work of @selvaragavan till date ! @thisisysr Bgm gives you goosebumps! Not meant for only fans ! Family audience too love and celebrate it! Easily the best film from this trio #Dhanush - #Selvaragavan -#yuvan @dhanushkraja on a hattrick Blockbuster !#NaanevaruveanFDFS," wrote a moviegoer on Twitter.

#NaaneVaruvean interval - Total surprise , the film ‘s content is super fresh. @dhanushkraja and @selvaraghavan have tried a new genre and it works like a charm. Not going to reveal the genre as it would be a surprise to the audiences too. Thoroughly enjoyable," tweeted another cine-goer. "#NaaneVaruvean Review: #Dhanush as Kathir was so good The tension by his character & acting was giving goosebumps His characterisation was brilliant Hope to see Mr. D in more such roles #NaaneVaruveanReview #NaaneVaruveanFDFS #Kollywood #NaaneVaruven," tweeted yet another Twitter user.

Check out some Twitter reviews for Naane Varuvean below:

#NaaneVaruvean - Review!



Classy first half & mass second half. Overall an another blockbuster for @dhanushkraja !



D, Selva and yuvan Done their job clean and neat. Climax is the little negative but overall a worthy content delivered from Selva #FFRating - 4/5 — Filmy Fridays (@FilmyFridays) September 29, 2022

Watttha #NaaneVaruvean



2nd Half

Climax

Evil Acting by @dhanushkraja



Thalaivan @selvaraghavan comeback

Overall = D sambhavam September 29, 2022

#NaaneVaruvean interval - Total surprise , the film ‘s content is super fresh. @dhanushkraja and @selvaraghavan have tried a new genre and it works like a charm. Not going to reveal the genre as it would be a surprise to the audiences too. Thoroughly enjoyable — Vimarsanam_Official (@VimarsanamO) September 29, 2022

#NaaneVaruvean Review:#Dhanush as Kathir was so good



The tension by his character & acting was giving goosebumps

His characterisation was brilliant



Hope to see Mr. D in more such roles #NaaneVaruveanReview #NaaneVaruveanFDFS #Kollywood #NaaneVaruven pic.twitter.com/mzgcohfzyT — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) September 29, 2022

#NaaneVaruvean Review 4.5/5. If you love a raw movie, then U must watch NV in theatre. @dhanushkraja sir carried entire movie on his shoulder. @thisisysr BGM. My entire family of 30 members loved it. @selvaraghavan . Kudos to entire team. September 29, 2022

Dhanush's last big screen outing was the hit film Thiruchitrambalam. He was also seen in the Netflix film The Gray Man which marked his Hollywood debut. Next, he has the bilingual film Sir/Vaathi and Captain Miller in the pipeline.