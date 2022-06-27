Search icon
Money Heist Korea: Tokyo dances to BTS' DNA, ARMY reacts

In the first episode, Tokyo is seen grooving to BTS' DNA as she introduces her character in Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 12:48 PM IST

Netflix-BTS/Instagram

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area is the latest show on Netflix that is trending all over the world. Based on the popular Spanish heist crime drama series Le Casa De Papel, or simply Money Heist in English, the first six episodes of the Korean show were dropped on the streaming platform on June 24.

As soon as the show has come out, several videos are going viral across the internet. However, the one that has caught the most attention is connected to the South Korean pop band BTS, comprising of Jimin, Jin, RM, Suga, V, Jungkook, and J-Hope, as the character of Tokyo, played by Jeon Jong-seo, is seen dancing to the popular track DNA from BTS in the first episode.

As she is seen grooving to the track in North Korea, she is heard saying, “Fans of K-pop group BTS, are called ARMY. They have members all over the world. Of course, there are ARMYs in North Korea too" as she refers to the military army. She further adds, "Since I was a kid, I’ve secretly watched K-Dramas and I have always listened to K-pop."

Tokyo then reveals that she is different from the BTS fandom ARMY as she had to serve in the real army in North Korea as she says, "But there'll always be one thing that sets me apart from the other ARMYs. I had to join the real army". During this entire sequence, BTS' DNA can be heard in the background. 

This video has stormed the internet with the BTS fandom ARMY reacting to the same. One fan wrote, "If this isn't most of us when we're caught vibing to bts in public, sometimes it doesn't even register my mind cause I'm just doing my little dances and suddenly when someone makes eye contact I pretend and stumble just like she did."

READ | Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet

Another tweet read, "One of my all-time favourite shows is getting a Korean remake after I became obsessed with K-dramas and BTS and now they’re mentioned. I’m going to love this." Several ARMY members mentioned, "oh we are famous".

The original Money Heist finished last year with its fifth and final season which was released in two parts in September and December 2021. Bella Ciao, the popular Italian anti-fascist song featured in the show, became a global anthem of freedom and resistance.

