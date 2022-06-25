Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet

BLACKPINK's Lisa and BTS' V shared a few photos in which they can be seen travelling in the private jet to Paris.
K-Pop superstars, BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK Lisa recently left for Paris in a private jet with Park Bogum in order to attend popular Celine fashion week. V and his bestie Park Bogum have been invited to attend Men's Paris fashion week where they will grace the Spring/Summer 2023 collection fashion show. Whereas, BLACKPINK's Lisa is Celine's global brand ambassador and runway model of her fashion week.
Lisa and V shared a few photos in which they can be seen travelling in the private jet to Paris. These photos are going viral on social media.
Take a look:
1. V in private jet
V dropped some cute photos on Instagram in which he can be seen travelling in a private jet.
2. Lisa
On her way to Paris, Lisa was seen posing in the private jet. Fans want to know who clicked photos of her.
3. V sleeping in private plane
V can be seen taking a nap when he was on the way to Paris in private jet.
4. Lisa in grey hoodie
BLACKPINK's Lisa can be seen wearing a grey hoodie and clicking selfies.
5. Kim Taehyung
Kim Taehyung aka V was seen wearing a leopard print shirt when he was spotted at the airport in South Korea.
6. V and Lisa
BTS boys and BLACKPINK girls are making headlines every day, both groups have a very huge fan following everywhere in the world. Each and every member of the K-pop bands are famous for different reasons.