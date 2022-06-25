Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet

BLACKPINK's Lisa and BTS' V shared a few photos in which they can be seen travelling in the private jet to Paris.

K-Pop superstars, BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK Lisa recently left for Paris in a private jet with Park Bogum in order to attend popular Celine fashion week. V and his bestie Park Bogum have been invited to attend Men's Paris fashion week where they will grace the Spring/Summer 2023 collection fashion show. Whereas, BLACKPINK's Lisa is Celine's global brand ambassador and runway model of her fashion week.

Lisa and V shared a few photos in which they can be seen travelling in the private jet to Paris. These photos are going viral on social media.

Take a look: