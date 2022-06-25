Search icon
BTS: Singer Jimin trends on Twitter after his solo Filter breaks records, ARMY reacts

BTS: Singer Jimin broke and set new records as his solo song Filter created history. ARMY have flooded Twitter with celebratory tweets

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 05:43 PM IST

Jimin

BTS singer Jimin has created history. Suddenly Twitter is being flooded with congratulations tweets, and #HistoryMakerJimin has become one of the top trends. But what is the reason? Well, the singer had released his solo song Filter, and it has turned out to become one of the most-streamed songs on an online music streaming platform. The song Filter has touched the milestone of 300 million streams and this is one of the fastest Korean male solo songs to create such a record. 

As soon as the song earned this milestone, BTS ARMY and Jimin fans expressed their happiness on social media. Many Jimin fans are boasting about the singer's magnetic persona, and ear-soothing vocals behind the milestone, while others are proudly calling themselves his fans. 

Check out the reactions

Well, BTS ARMY are have an eagle vision, and nothing goes unnoticed by them. Previously, an old video of Jimin got viral where he was look astonished by Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra. In 2019, the actress was seen kissing Nick during Billboard Music Award. Interestingly, BTS members Jimin, RM, V, Suga, Jungkook, J Hope and Jin were also present there. However, ARMY caught Jimin staring at Priyanka when she was kissing her husband. Since then, the video is going viral on social media. Jimin’s cute expression melted millions of hearts. Fans often share this video on social media.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, popular American singer Charlie Puth accidentally revealed his collaboration with the South Korean boy band BTS recently. The musician was attending the iHeartRadio Wango Tango concert, an annual day-long concert produced by Los Angeles radio station KIIS-FM at Dignity Health Sports Park in California on Saturday, June 4.

At the concert, during an interview with the radio station, the 30-year-old singer was asked the question if he is going to collaborate with RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, and J-Hope. The interviewer asked him, "Fans think you have a collab with BTS. They are going crazy."

To which, Charlie said, "I heard that too. Everybody in my camp doesn’t know the day it comes out. They legitimately have no idea the day it comes out. We do, but like we just figured it out", without realising that he has actually revealed that the collaboration between the two artists is set to revealed soon.

