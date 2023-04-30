Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty teaser: Anushka Shetty-Naveen Polishetty's chemistry and comic timing leave fans awestruck

Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty-starter Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty's fun-filled teaser leaves fans awestruck.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 10:45 AM IST

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty teaser: Anushka Shetty-Naveen Polishetty's chemistry and comic timing leave fans awestruck
Anushka Shetty-Naveen Polishetty

Anushka Shetty is a popular South actress best known for her films like Baahubali, Vedam, Arundhati, etc. The actress is all set to make her comeback on the big screen with her upcoming rom-com Miss Shetty and Mr Polishetty. Recently the much-awaited teaser of the movie was released and fans can’t stop gushing about it.

On Saturday, the makers of the film Miss Shetty and Mr Polishetty released a fun-filled teaser of the movie. In the teaser, Anushka Shetty is seen essaying the role of chef, and Naveen Polishetty is seen playing the role of a standup comedian. Naveen’s character is humorous and his comic timing and witty punches steal the show. Anushka Shetty looks gorgeous as a chef and her scenes with Naveen look entertaining. The teaser is packed with hilarious dialogues and promises a fun-filled rom-com.

Anushka and Naveen’s fans were pleased to see the fun teaser and expressed their excitement for the movie in the comment section. One of the comments read, “Anushka Shetty is not simply acting, she is just living in her character and entertaining people.” Another fan wrote, “Loving the teaser…Best wishes to the entire cast and crew of the film. Hoping for this to be a blockbuster.” Another fan wrote, “Can’t keep my eyes off this teaser! Just awestruck and mesmerized by Anushka’s beauty and Naveen’s charming persona! Too excited for this movie. Just make it a pan-India release!.” Another comment read, “Naveen Polishetty’s comedy timing is perfect.”

Written and directed by Mahesh Babu P, Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty is a rom-com starring Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty along with Jayasudha, Murali Sharma, and others in key roles. The movie is bankrolled by UV Creations and Vamsi-Pramod. The teaser of the film hints that the story revolves around the lives of a single woman who is not interested in marriage and is a chef by profession and a stand-up comedian. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia enthrall the audience in Ahmedabad
From Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay, Ajay Devgn: Step inside the luxurious private jets of Bollywood stars
From Neena Gupta to Sushmita Sen: Look at Bollywood’s single moms
Streaming This Week: Rocket Boys 2, Vaathi, Kuttey, binge-watch these latest OTT series and movies
Meet Mandira Bedi, India's most popular female sports presenter and host
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 680 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 30
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.