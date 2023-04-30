Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty teaser: Anushka Shetty-Naveen Polishetty's chemistry and comic timing leave fans awestruck

Anushka Shetty-Naveen Polishetty

Anushka Shetty is a popular South actress best known for her films like Baahubali, Vedam, Arundhati, etc. The actress is all set to make her comeback on the big screen with her upcoming rom-com Miss Shetty and Mr Polishetty. Recently the much-awaited teaser of the movie was released and fans can’t stop gushing about it.

On Saturday, the makers of the film Miss Shetty and Mr Polishetty released a fun-filled teaser of the movie. In the teaser, Anushka Shetty is seen essaying the role of chef, and Naveen Polishetty is seen playing the role of a standup comedian. Naveen’s character is humorous and his comic timing and witty punches steal the show. Anushka Shetty looks gorgeous as a chef and her scenes with Naveen look entertaining. The teaser is packed with hilarious dialogues and promises a fun-filled rom-com.

Anushka and Naveen’s fans were pleased to see the fun teaser and expressed their excitement for the movie in the comment section. One of the comments read, “Anushka Shetty is not simply acting, she is just living in her character and entertaining people.” Another fan wrote, “Loving the teaser…Best wishes to the entire cast and crew of the film. Hoping for this to be a blockbuster.” Another fan wrote, “Can’t keep my eyes off this teaser! Just awestruck and mesmerized by Anushka’s beauty and Naveen’s charming persona! Too excited for this movie. Just make it a pan-India release!.” Another comment read, “Naveen Polishetty’s comedy timing is perfect.”

Written and directed by Mahesh Babu P, Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty is a rom-com starring Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty along with Jayasudha, Murali Sharma, and others in key roles. The movie is bankrolled by UV Creations and Vamsi-Pramod. The teaser of the film hints that the story revolves around the lives of a single woman who is not interested in marriage and is a chef by profession and a stand-up comedian.