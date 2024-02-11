Meet Rishi Kapoor’s heroine who was born in Pakistan, married 4 times, career in Bollywood flopped, is now…

Many Pakistani actors like Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, and others made their hit debuts in Bollywood and created a huge fan following in India. One such Pakistani actress who became a household name in India after her Bollywood debut failed to impress the audience with her other Hindi films.

The actress we are talking about made her debut alongside Rishi Kapoor. She also has a connection to Adnan Sami and Javed Jaffery. She is none other than Zeba Bakhtiar. Zeba Bakhtiar was born in Balochistan, Pakistan, and is the daughter of Yahya Bakhtiar, a lawyer, politician, and pre-independence Muslim League activist who served as the Attorney General of Pakistan.

Zeba made her television debut with a Pakistan Television drama, Anarkali in 1988. Her performance in the series was much appreciated by the audience. After this, she signed the Bollywood film opposite Rishi Kapoor titled Henna in 1991 under the direction of Randhir Kapoor. The film made Zeba a household name, however, later when she worked in more Bollywood movies like Mohabbat Ki Arzoo, Stuntman in 1994, Jai Vikraanta in 1995, and Muqadama in 1996, her career didn't make any progress.

Zeba then returned to Pakistan and worked in Syed Noor-directed film Sargam which was a success. Her other Lollywood movies include Chief Sahib, Qaid, and Musalman. Apart from this, she also appeared in some of the popular television dramas like Tansan, Laag, and Pehli See Mohabbat. She has also ventured into directing and producing.

Well, talking about her personal life, Zeba Bakhtiar married 4 times. Her first husband was Salman Galliani whom she married in the year 1982. In 1989 she married Jaaved Jaffrey however denied this as rumours. Jaaved produced a Nikah Nama and the two divorced a year later.

She then grabbed headlines for her marriage to singer and music composer Adnan Sami in 1993, however, the two got divorced in 1997. The two also have a son Azaan Sami Khan. Now, the actress lives a luxurious life in Pakistan with her husband Sohail Khan Leghari who she married in 2008.

Apart from acting, the actress is also do social work and is involved in women's association football in Pakistan as chairwoman of Karachi-based Diya W.F.C. She also takes part in diabetes awareness campaigns.