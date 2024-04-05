Meet one of highest-paid comedians, who once struggled to get food, was in debt, rejected by audience, now charges...

Meet one of India's highest-paid comedians, who once struggled to get food and slept empty stomach.

From Kapil Sharma to Bharti Singh, many comedians have talked about how their lives were not a bed of roses, however, they overcame the struggles and became stars by making people laugh. Another such comedian, who was once rejected by the audience, is now one of the highest-paid comedians.

The star we are talking about has also ventured into writing and acting, hence giving it one of the most popular web series. Not only this, he recently also became the first ever Indian stand-up comedian to perform at Madison Square Garden, New York. He is none other than Zakir Khan.

Zakir Khan rose to fame after he won the show Comedy Central. He became a household name and later gave full-length comedy specials like Haq Se Single, Kaksha Gyarvi, Tathastu, and more. Though he is now a star, however, his journey hasn't been an easy one.

Zakir Khan revealed during his appearance at Kaun Banega Crorepati that when he shifted to Delhi, he was unemployed for 3 years and he didn't always had money for food. He said, "I stayed in Delhi for three years and I did not have a job. I lied to my parents that I had a job. At that time I had a friend and we were very close. If there is food we would eat together, or otherwise starve. Kum se kum akele toh bhuke nahi marenge. Now, nothing surprises me as I have seen how it is to live empty stomach."

He later revealed in an interview with G Plus that he didn't even have Rs 500 to perform his first gig and was in debt. He said, "In 2010, I had a roommate in Delhi, he had gone to a comedy show and he came back and told me that this was a very good thing and that I would do very well in this. So it took me one year to prepare. At that time, it would cost Rs 500 for a first-time performer at the open mic. I didn’t have Rs. 500, so I got a job, paid off my debt, and then in December, I went and saved some money and performed my first set. It was not a plan, but circumstances led me to it and it happened. "

He also revealed how he was asked to get off the stage when he performed his first-ever gig and said, "I started my journey in 2011. That year, I went to an open-mic and performed a one-and-a-half-minute set and the people there said no. They were making the “finish it” sign with their hands."

However, now the comedian also known as "Sakt Launda" has become one of the highest-paid comedians. He reportedly charges over Rs 4 lakh per show and around Rs 2-3 lakhs for brand endorsements. Not only this, he also became the first ever stand-up comedian to perform at Madison Square Garden New York, making his fans proud. According to reports, he has a net worth of Rs 25 crore. Not only this, he also ventured into acting and writing making the popular web series Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare, which was loved by the audience.

