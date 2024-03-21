Not Kapil Sharma, Vir Das or Bassi, but this is first Indian comedian to perform at Madison Square Garden

This is the first Indian standup comedian to perform at Madison Square Garden.

Indian comedians have left an indelible mark on the international stage. From Kapil Sharma to Vir Das, the comedians have not only made the Indian audience but also the international audience their fans. Now, another comedian has made history by performing at the Madison Square Garden.

The comedian we are talking about is not Kapil Sharma, Anubhav Bassi, or Vir Das, but it is none other than Zakir Khan. The standup comedian recently became the first to perform at the Royal Albert Hall in London, now he has shared the photos from yet another show in New York and has become the first Indian comedian to perform at Madison Square Garden.

On Tuesday, Zakir Khan took to his Instagram to share the pictures from his 'big day' and penned a note expressing gratitude for a housefull show in New York's Madison Square Garden. The comedian wrote, "6000 People for Hindi comedy in the middle of New York Manhattan at @thetheateratmsg. Thank you @vidya_mdesai @instafunny_manan @rajivnemaindori @kaneezsurka @zeeshan_malang for being by my side while I loose my mind on such a big day. Also thanks to my team @rishabhnahar @xankurkaushikx @manuvijayan27 @gauravvaz the team from UTA and OutBack. I am still processing…. thode din baat theek se bataunga kaisa laga."

He further thanked all present for the show and wrote, "Abhi ke liye samjh lo ki it was a big day not just because of the Venue or capacity but some of my fav people were in the audience that day. Like @alisethiofficial one of the greatest musicians of our generation. @vikaskhannagroup bhai who is opening the best restaurants in the world called @bungalowny in New York. @kalpenn bhai he left his rehearsal just to support me. Anjaan desh, paraye logon ke beech itna pyar karne wale log mil gaye aur kya hi chahiye. Log bahut door-door se drive kar ke aaye they, bahut se log toh 2-3 ghante ki flight se bhi aaye they. Mai yeh sab kabhi bhool nahi paunga (People came from far away, some even took a 2-3-hour flight for the show. I will not be able to forget this) . It was big for me, for comedy in India, and for our desi culture here."

Zakir Khan became a popular name in India’s comedy circuit in 2012 after winning the title of India’s Best Stand Up, a comedy competition organized by Comedy Central. He later became an internet sensation by releasing three standup series Haq Se Single, Kaksha Gyarvi, and Tathastu on Amazon Prime Video and has now been dominating the live arena too.

