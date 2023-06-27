Meet Kusha Kapila's former husband Zorawar Ahluwalia, who quit high-paying job at large MNC to become content creator

Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Ahluwalia/Instagram

Popular content creator, social media influencer, comedian, and actress Kusha Kapila announced her separation from her former husband Zorawar Ahluwalia after six years of their married life. While Kusha is an internet sensation, most people don't know about her husband Zorawar, who was also a content creator.

Zorawar Ahluwalia's background and education

Born on February 20, 1987, in a middle-class Sikh family in Chandigarh, Zorawar Ahluwalia did his schooling at the famous Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, which is one of the oldest boarding schools for boys in Asia. He then did his BBA from Punjab College of Technical Education from 2004 to 2007 and completed his MBA in Marketing & Finance from the Indian Institute of Planning and Management in 2010.

Zorawar Ahluwalia's career

Zorawar worked for a year as a marketing executive at Paras Spices Pvt Ltd in Ludhiana before his post-graduation. After his MBA in Delhi, he joined United Breweries in 2011 as a key accounts executive for almost two years. Zorawar then worked with HT Media Ltd as a relationship manager for four months before joining Diageo India, one of the largest alcoholic beverage companies in the world. He stayed in the MNC for almost seven years from 2014 to 2021, and then decided to quit his high-paying job.

Zorawar Ahluwalia as a content creator

Zorawar owns the YouTube channel Zor & More where he has only uploaded 12 videos. He is more active on his Instagram handle @zorawarahluwalia where he keeps sharing his funny reels and posts. He has also appeared in multiple videos with his former wife Kusha Kapila.

Zorawar Ahluwalia and Kusha Kapila's separation

On Monday, Zorawar and Kusha shared exactly the same statement announcing their separation. It read, "Kusha and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn't been an easy decision by any measure but we know it's the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continue to mean everything to us, but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn't align. We gave it our all until we couldn't anymore."

They further wrote, "A relationship ending is heartbreaking and it's been a tough ordeal for us and our families. Thankfully, we have had some time to process this, but what we shared and built together panned for over a decade. We still need a lot more time and healing to get to the next phase of our lives. Our current focus is to get through this period with love, respect and support towards each other. We will continue to co-parent the love of our lives, Maya. And continue to be each others cheerleaders and pillars of support." Maya is the name of their pet dog.



