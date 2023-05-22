Kusha Kapila runs down the Cannes streets in elegant orange gown, calls it her 'Yash Raj Films moment'

Kusha Kapila/Instagram

Popular content creator, social media influencer, comedian, and actress Kusha Kapila has also reached Cannes during the 76th Cannes Film Festival 2023 and shared her stunning and beautiful photos and videos from the French Riviera on her Instagram on Monday, May 22.

Kusha has shared a reel in which she is seen running down Cannes streets in an orange flowy gown with the picturesque locales in the background. She captioned her video, "my Yashraj films moment at Cannes", and added, "thrilled to be partnering with @airbnb for my #Cannes2023 experience. Thank you for this super filmy location". She used a clipping of Jab Tak Hai Jaan's Saans as her background music for her video, which went viral on social media.

She also shared a carousel set of pictures in her elegant dress with the caption, "working on my Vitamin D deficiency in the Cannes", and further added, "Thank you @drsheths for making my journey of #Cannes2023 flawless. Excited to rep a homegrown brand here" It seems that Kusha has partnered with several brands for her Cannes appearances.

For the unversed, Kusha Kapila began her career as a fashion correspondent and copywriter before making her on-screen debut with the show Son of Abish. It was after 2016 that her social media videos began going viral, following which she became a household name as a content creator.

In 2020, she made her acting debut with a cameo in the Netflix anthology film Ghost Stories. She has since appeared in Plan A Plan B and Selfiee as well as the web series Masaba Masaba and Minus One: New Chapter. Kusha has been in non-fiction content as well, most notably in Comicstaan and Case Toh Banta Hai.



