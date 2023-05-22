Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Kusha Kapila runs down the Cannes streets in elegant orange gown, calls it her 'Yash Raj Films moment'

Apart from Kusha Kapila, several other content creators such as Dolly Singh, Niharika NM, and Ranveer Allahbadia among others, made their presence felt during the ongoing 76th Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 22, 2023, 10:05 PM IST

Kusha Kapila runs down the Cannes streets in elegant orange gown, calls it her 'Yash Raj Films moment'
Kusha Kapila/Instagram

Popular content creator, social media influencer, comedian, and actress Kusha Kapila has also reached Cannes during the 76th Cannes Film Festival 2023 and shared her stunning and beautiful photos and videos from the French Riviera on her Instagram on Monday, May 22.

Kusha has shared a reel in which she is seen running down Cannes streets in an orange flowy gown with the picturesque locales in the background. She captioned her video, "my Yashraj films moment at Cannes", and added, "thrilled to be partnering with @airbnb for my #Cannes2023 experience. Thank you for this super filmy location". She used a clipping of Jab Tak Hai Jaan's Saans as her background music for her video, which went viral on social media. 

She also shared a carousel set of pictures in her elegant dress with the caption, "working on my Vitamin D deficiency in the Cannes", and further added, "Thank you @drsheths for making my journey of #Cannes2023 flawless. Excited to rep a homegrown brand here" It seems that Kusha has partnered with several brands for her Cannes appearances.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kusha Kapila (@kushakapila)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kusha Kapila (@kushakapila)

For the unversed, Kusha Kapila began her career as a fashion correspondent and copywriter before making her on-screen debut with the show Son of Abish. It was after 2016 that her social media videos began going viral, following which she became a household name as a content creator.

In 2020, she made her acting debut with a cameo in the Netflix anthology film Ghost Stories. She has since appeared in Plan A Plan B and Selfiee as well as the web series Masaba Masaba and Minus One: New Chapter. Kusha has been in non-fiction content as well, most notably in Comicstaan and Case Toh Banta Hai.

READ | 'Death of Cannes Film Festival': Vivek Agnihotri says he's sad to see 'films being replaced with fashion' at Cannes 2023

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, Nysa Devgan give fashion goals in glamorous outfits
From Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan to Dinesh Karthik: Indian cricketers who married outside their religion
Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends
Sonam Bajwa looks 'jaw-droppingly hot' in golden monokini in new beachside pics, fans joke 'jeene do please'
In pics: Ananya Panday exudes Barbie vibes in pink one-shoulder dress
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport after RCB's disappointing loss against GT in IPL 2023
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.