'Death of Cannes Film Festival': Vivek Agnihotri says he's sad to see 'films being replaced with fashion' at Cannes 2023

Vivek Agnihotri had earlier too called out the increasing glamour quotient at the 76th Cannes Film Festival 2023 reminding people that it's not a fashion show.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 22, 2023, 08:15 PM IST

Vivek Agnihotri/File photo

The 76th Cannes Film Festival is currently underway in the French city of Cannes. Each day, several celebrities are seen walking the red carpet either promoting a luxury brand or attending the premieres of films from across the globe. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has expressed his views on the increasing glamour quotient at Cannes 2023.

Sharing a screenshot of a newspaper clipping with the headline 'Celebs up their glam game at Cannes' with photos of multiple stars walking the red carpet, Vivek Agnihotri wrote on his Twitter on Monday, "So sad to see the death of Cannes Film Festival. Most of these are not even actors or have any film showing at Cannes. Films are replaced with fashion. Actors with SM influencers. Film Journalism with... you know what.....And FILMMAKERS....who cares about them? Om Shanti!".

Earlier on Saturday also, The Kashmir Files director had tweeted, "Do you know that Cannes Film Festival is about films? I thought I should remind you just in case you were thinking it’s a fashion show.". Then, Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra agreed with him as she replied, "It's very sad, I said the same thing when I went there last year that it's become a fashion parade. Bollywood only talks about what you are wearing and where you are being covered in media, to the extent that it becomes stressful. Believe me, it's not the same for other countries. They've not gone crazy like us on fashion and PR!".

On Friday, Vivek tweeted a picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walking the red carpet with a man helping with her dress at the ongoing film festival and wrote, "Have you guys heard of a term called ‘Costume Slaves’. They are mostly girls (a suited man in this case). You can see them now in India too with almost every female celeb. Why are we becoming so stupid and oppressive just for such uncomfortable fashion? My comment has nothing to do with ARB. It’s only about the weird concept of ‘costume slavery’. And ARB is not responsible for it. She is just a model/fashion ambassador."

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri's next directorial The Vaccine War, based on India's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, is set to hit theatres on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day 2023. Starring Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, and Sapthami Gowda, the film will release in eleven languages.

6 Indian cricketers who faded away despite great start to their careers
Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, Sunny Leone, Rekha, Nora Fatehi look their stylish best at Citadel premiere in Mumbai
Streaming This Week: Selfiee, Tooth Pari, Suga Road to D-Day, OTT titles to binge-watch this weekend
World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
Sexy photos of Nora Fatehi that inspire you to hit gym
First-image
Odisha cabinet reshuffle: Three new ministers join CM Naveen Patnaik’s government
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

