Vivek Agnihotri criticises Bollywood actors' portrayal of Rajasthani people, cops; netizens wonder if it's about Dahaad

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has slammed how Bollywood actors portray Rajasthani characters on screen, criticising how they speak Rajasthani, put on layers of makeup, and play a cop in tight-fitting Khaki clothes. The director didn't directly name any film or web series he is talking about in his tweet.

Listing down his observations, Agnihotri wrote, "Few observations: 1. Bollywood actors think that by saying hukum, mhaaro, thaaro, they can become Rajasthani characters. Rest of the dialogues they can speak in their Punjabi, Bambaiya, Tamil, Kannada accent. 2. To be a cop you just need to wear tight fitting khaki clothes. With tons of makeup. 3. They think by doing dull and boring acting, speaking dialogues so softly so no one can understand is good, cool acting."

He further added, "4. If you make ultra modern looking, fair and lovely, urban actors utter few Rajasthani words and abuse unnecessarily, the audience is so stupid that they will believe that these actors are indeed Rajasthani. 5. In the scorching heat of Rajasthan, you just can’t carry so many layers of make up. 6. Pl stop fitting your Western Movies inspirations in Rajasthan. 7. Audience is not dumb. You are. Now repeat this million times".

Though the filmmaker himself didn't take any names, netizens wondered if he is talking about Dahaad, the recent crime-drama series on Prime Video in which Sonakshi Sinha plays a cop hunting down a serial killer Anand Anand Swarnakar, played by Vijay Varma, who kills innocent women.

A Twitter user quote-tweeted Vivek and wrote, "Observed these things in Dahaad on prime. Watched a few minutes and it was unbearable. Another user replied to him, "I have never seen such a pathetic show. No story, no suspense. #SonakshiSinha doesn't know how to act. Poor Dialogues. Poor Acting by everyone. #Dahaad." Another netizen wrote, "Sir u just Observed Sonakshi Sinha. But forgot to watch and observe the other three main characters."

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri's next directorial The Vaccine War, based on India's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, is set to hit theatres on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day 2023. Starring Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, and Sapthami Gowda, the film will release in eleven languages.



