Vivek Agnihotri sends legal notice to Mamata Banerjee for 'false and highly defamatory statements' on The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri-Mamata Banerjee/File photos

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has sent out a legal notice to the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her 'defamatory' remarks against his 2022 film The Kashmir Files, while she announced the ban on the recently released controversial film The Kerala Story in the state on Monday, May 8.

During the press conference, while announcing the ban on the Sudipto Sen directorial, Mamata Banerjee said, "What is The Kashmir Files? it is to humiliate one section. What is The Kerala Story? It is a distorted story." Now, a day after her statement, Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter account and shared that he has sent a legal notice to the Chief Minister.

"BREAKING: I have, along with Abhishek Agarwal & Pallavi Joshi, sent a LEGAL NOTICE to the Chief Minister, Bengal Mamata Banerjee for her false & highly defamatory statements made with malafide intention to defame us & our films #TheKashmirFiles & upcoming 2024 film #TheDelhiFiles", his tweet read along with sharing the pictures of the notice.

While talking further about the reasons why he took such a step, Vivek told the news agency ANI, "Yesterday Mamata Banerjee said that The Kashmir Files and my upcoming film which is based on the genocide in Bengal, are propaganda. She said that BJP funds me for the films I make. We have sent a legal notice to CM Mamata Banerjee against the statements she made."

"How I have been living for the past year, only I can tell you. Some politicians, journalists, and so-called communal fact-checkers have made my life difficult. They are trying to silence me. Some communal fact checkers circulated my daughter's picture after lifting it from her Instagram profile, which is a shameless act", he further added.

For the unversed, Anupam Kher-starred The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Hindus from the Kashmir valley in the 1990s. On the other hand, Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story tells the story of three young Hindu women from Kerala who have been brainwashed to convert to Islam and join the terrorist organist ISIS.



