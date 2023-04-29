Sudhir Mishra says liberals complain about The Kashmir Files but don't come to watch their films, Vivek Agnihotri reacts

Sudhir Mishra-Vivek Agnihotri/Twitter

Sudhir Mishra, who is known for helming socially relevant films such as Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Chameli, and Yeh Saali Zindagi among others, is awaiting the release of his next film Afwaah, a social thriller starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar, and Sumeet Vyas in the leading roles. The film is set to release in theatres next Friday, May 5.

Ahead of the Afwaah release, Sudhir took to his Twitter account and wrote that the liberals, who complain about Vivek Agnihotri-directed The Kashmir Files, don't come to the theatres to watch their films. He tweeted, "Liberals complain about Kashmir Files. Why? Vivek Agnihotri made a film and his audience came to theatres and saw it. But when we make films our audience who criticise Vivek sit on their arse and don’t come to the theatre. Sorry, I had to say it", along with adding the hashtag #afwaah.

Reacting to him, Vivek questioned 'who is a liberal' and even asked Sudhir if he would be interested to do a podcast with him. "Who is a liberal? Those who make films against terrorism or the ones who defend/ support terrorism through their art? Or ones who keep quiet? I think there should be an open debate on this but I don’t know if any liberal is ready for it. If you like I can do a podcast with you", his tweet read.

Vivek Agnihotri's next film is The Vaccine War, which is based on India's fight against Covid-19. Featuring Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, and Sapthami Gowda among others, the film is slated to release on Independence Day 2023 in eleven languages. The film will face competition at the box office with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, which are slated to hit theatres on August 11.



