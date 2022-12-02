Inside photos of Vivek Agnihotri's massive new house worth Rs 17.9 crore that he bought after The Kashmir Files success

Here are the photos of Vivek Agnihotri's lavish home that the filmmaker bought after the success of The Kashmir Files.

The Kashmir Files is the second biggest Bollywood blockbuster of the year as the film earned around Rs 340 crore at the global box office. After the film's massive success, its director Vivek Agnihotri and his actress-wife Pallavi Joshi bought a massive home worth Rs 17.92 crore in the Parthenon Towers in Mumbai's Versova.

Spread over a 3,258 square feet area, his apartment is located on the 30th floor of the building. It is reported that Vivek Agnihotri paid the stamp duty of Rs 1.07 crore for his new luxurious home. To much surprise, Amitabh Bachchan also owns a massive apartment on the 31st floor, and thus, Vivek has become Bachchan's new neighbour. Here are the inside photos of the director's massive house from parthenonhomes.in.