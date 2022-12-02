Inside photos of Vivek Agnihotri's massive new house worth Rs 17.9 crore that he bought after The Kashmir Files success

Here are the photos of Vivek Agnihotri's lavish home that the filmmaker bought after the success of The Kashmir Files.
The Kashmir Files is the second biggest Bollywood blockbuster of the year as the film earned around Rs 340 crore at the global box office. After the film's massive success, its director Vivek Agnihotri and his actress-wife Pallavi Joshi bought a massive home worth Rs 17.92 crore in the Parthenon Towers in Mumbai's Versova.
Spread over a 3,258 square feet area, his apartment is located on the 30th floor of the building. It is reported that Vivek Agnihotri paid the stamp duty of Rs 1.07 crore for his new luxurious home. To much surprise, Amitabh Bachchan also owns a massive apartment on the 31st floor, and thus, Vivek has become Bachchan's new neighbour. Here are the inside photos of the director's massive house from parthenonhomes.in.
1. Vivek Agnihotri's apartment has a sprawling balcony
Vivek's new home has a sprawling green running balcony across the multiple rooms, dining hall, and kitchen.
2. Vivek Agnihotri's apartment with elegant bedrooms
Vivek Agnihotri's new home has elegant light-coloured bedrooms with enough sunlight to keep their home energised.
3. Vivek Agnihotri's massive home with spacious living room
Vivek Agnihotri, whose next film The Vaccine War is based on India's battle with Covid-19, has a spacious living room in his new apartment.
4. The Kashmir Files row at IFFI 2022
The IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid called Vivek Agnihotri's film a 'propaganda, vulgar movie' which led to him getting trashed.
5. Vivek Agnihotri challenged Nadav Lapid
Vivek Agnihotri, who had earlier made The Tashkent Files, challenged the jury head to prove the faults in The Kashmir Files.