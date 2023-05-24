Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Here's all you need to know about the Instagram influencer, Kusha Kapila, who recently made her Cannes debut.
Kusha Kapila, an Instagram sensation who is known for her comic alter egos, started her journey as a fashion correspondent and is now one of the most followed influencers on Instagram. Recently, she was also seen gracing the red carpet at Cannes 2023. Here's all you need to know about the influencer.
1. Kusha Kapila early life
Born on September 19, 1989, Kusha Kapila grew up in north Delhi and did her schooling in south Delhi. She completed her graduation in English literature from Delhi University’s Indraprastha College for Women. She then went on to the National Institute of Fashion Technology to pursue a Bachelor of Design. Initially, she desired to become a journalist.
Kusha Kapila started her career as a Fashion correspondent in 2013 for Delhi-based apparel online. She then worked as a trend analyst and content writer for Fashion Forward Trends. In 2016, she moved to Times Internet and worked as Fashion Editor there. Thereafter she joined Idiva as a writer and made videos for their Facebook page.
2. Kusha Kapila’s journey to fame
While making videos for Idiva, she created a comic character ‘Billi Massi’ which became a huge hit and Kusha came into limelight. Later she decided to make her own Instagram page and make her own content when 60 sec reels started to get famous.
3. Kusha Kapila Husband
Kusha Kapila is married to her Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia who is an employee at Diageo. She met him in 2012 at a friend’s wedding and after dating for 4-5 years they got married in 2017.
4. Kusha Kapila Instagram and Net Worth
Kusha Kapila enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram with 3.2 million followers. She enjoys an estimated net worth of Rs 20 crore.
5. Kusha Kapila work
Kusha Kapila is known for making funny content on social media. She is popularly known for her roles like south Delhi girl for which is also faced backlash, Billi Massi, and more. Other than this, she is also seen on television shows like Case to banta hai, and LOL Hasse to phase. In 2020, she made her acting debut with a cameo in the Netflix anthology film Ghost Stories. She has since appeared in Plan A Plan B and Selfiee as well as the web series Masaba Masaba and Minus One: New Chapter
6. Kusha Kapil at Cannes 2023
Kusha Kapila recently made her Cannes debut in collaboration with Fetch India. She impressed fans with her stunning looks on the red carpet. The social media influencer recently dropped her look from the red carpet wherein she was seen wearing a gown from Italian clothing brand Avaro Figilo.