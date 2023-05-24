Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

1/6

Born on September 19, 1989, Kusha Kapila grew up in north Delhi and did her schooling in south Delhi. She completed her graduation in English literature from Delhi University’s Indraprastha College for Women. She then went on to the National Institute of Fashion Technology to pursue a Bachelor of Design. Initially, she desired to become a journalist.

Kusha Kapila started her career as a Fashion correspondent in 2013 for Delhi-based apparel online. She then worked as a trend analyst and content writer for Fashion Forward Trends. In 2016, she moved to Times Internet and worked as Fashion Editor there. Thereafter she joined Idiva as a writer and made videos for their Facebook page.