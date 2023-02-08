Search icon
Meet Kiara Advani's handsome brother Mishaal Advani, who is a rapper

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 11:41 PM IST

Social media is filled with lovely pictures of the newly-wedded couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. The couple was last spotted outside Delhi IGI Airport, holding hands and posing for the cameras. 

There were headed to Sidharth Malhotra's Delhi house for Kiara's griha pravesh. While a lot is being written on Kiara and Sidhartha, let us know a little bit more about Kiara's brother and Sidharth Malhotra's brother-in-law, Mishaal Advani. 

Born on September 19, 1995, Mishaal is an Indian singer, rapper, composer, producer, and music director. He did his schooling at Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai and pursued graduation at Brown University, United States. 

After completing graduation, Mishaal worked as a software engineer for some time and after some time, he met American rapper A$AP Rocky in Los Angeles. Mishaal released his first music video "Know My Name" on YouTube. 

He also owns an online self-titled fashion store. It is also reported that Mishaal even dedicated a special song to sister Kiara and brother-in-law Sidharth. 

