Sidharth Malhotra gets his bride Kiara Advani’s name 'Ki' written on his hand with mehendi

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani tied the knot with her Sidharth Malhotra on February 7 in Jaisalmer. Photos and videos of the couple after their wedding are going viral on social media. In the new viral photos from Jaisalmer airport, Sidharth can be seen flaunting his mehendi.

On Wednesday, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra made their first public appearance after their wedding. Kiara was donning a black velvet tracksuit and wearing a sindoor, mangalsutra and chooda. While Sidharth opted for a casual look. Sidharth flaunted his mehendi, ‘Ki’ designed on his palm.

Another video of couple has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram with the caption, "The beautiful couple #siddharthmalhotra and #kiaraadvani officially snapped at Jaisalmer airport as Mr. and Mrs. Malhotra." One of her fans wrote, "they are so beautiful together." The second one said, "Kiara is just like we normal girls want to pose but husband doesn’t want to get clicked welcome to the club."

The third person mentioned, "One of the best couple ...in Bollywood industry....congrats to both of uhhh." The fourth one said, "They make such a beautiful pair." The fifth one said, "How sweet in red sindoor kiara." The sixth one said, "After Virat and Anushka they look like a real couple, nice & decent picture."

The details of their wedding outfits and jewellery were later shared by the Manish Malhotra brand pages on Instagram called manishmalhotraworld and manishmalhotravows. Along with sharing their dreamy wedding pictures, the post had an elaborate caption: "We believe in the magic of fairytales as we celebrate the start of this momentous journey for Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra."