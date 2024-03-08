Meet engineer-turned-YouTuber worth Rs 58 crore, PM Modi called him BJP-wallah, trolled for controversial interview of..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the Disruptor of The Year award to Ranveer Allahbadia at Bharat Mandapam.

Ranveer Allahbadia is one of the most popular YouTubers, best known for his podcasts, and entrepreneurship speeches. At the first-ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the Disruptor of the Year award to Ranveer Allahbadia for his YouTube channel BeerBiceps at Bharat Mandapam.

Born in 1993 in Mumbai, Ranveer Allahbadia completed his education at Dhirubhai Ambani International School where several Bollywood star kids also study. After his schooling, he attended Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering, Mumbai, where he pursued a B.E. in Electronics & Telecommunications. He battled depression after which he developed an interest in fitness and started going to gym. He decided to make his social media presence through digital marketing, which gave birth to the channel, where he addressed his followers' queries about fitness.

He launched his YouTube channel, Beer Biceps, initially as a platform to market his fitness start-up. However, it quickly evolved into something more profound. Ranveer's channel began to explore a diverse range of topics, spanning from fitness and motivational content to blogs delving into the realms of horror, mysteries, and little-known facts.

He then ventured into podcasts and started his show The Ranveer Allahbadia Show wherein he interviewed some of the most influential personalities in India. From spiritual guru Sadhguru to global icon Priyanka Chopra, and from bodybuilding legend Arnold Schwarzenegger to Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan, Ranveer has engaged with some of the most iconic figures from various fields. However, he have also faced trolling for several controversial interviews like the one with advocate J Sai Deepak where he was trolled for asking 'insensitive' questions like whom he (J Sai Deepak) thinks should leave India and never come back, is doing rounds on social media. To which Deepak replied with the names of journalist Barkha Dutt, and historians Irfan Habib and Romila Thapar. He has drawn flak for many of his interviews whether it be with Honey Singh or Yuvraaj Singh, his questions have sometimes offended the audience.

Recently, he won the Disruptor of the Year award at the National Content Creator Awards 2024. He also shared a fun banter with PM Modi on stage while receiving the award. Just after, PM Modi presented him the award for his show, he congratulated Ranveer and asked him to share a few fitness mantras to which Ranveer said that people should do yoga, meditation etc.

PM Modi then responded, "People will say now that he's saying what Modiji says, He belongs to BJP now." (Phir toh log kahenge ye toh Modiji ki baat bata raha hai.. phir kahenge tum BJP waale ho gaye ho). Both share a laugh on the stage and then Ranveer said that PM Modi himself is speaking the youth's language, hence people might think so.

Ranveer Allahbadia lives a luxurious lifestyle and he reportedly has an annual income of over Rs 3 crore. According to reports, the YouTuber has a whooping net worth of Rs 58 crore and owns a luxurious house.