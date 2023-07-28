Malayalam actress Nithiya Sasi, friend arrested for allegedly extorting, blackmailing 75-year-old man over nude photos

Malayalam TV actress Nithiya Sasi and her friend have been arrested for allegedly blackmailing and extorting Rs 11 lakh from a 75-year-old man.

Malayalam actress Nithiya Sasi and her friend have been arrested on charges of honey-trapping a 75-year-old man who is a retired Army man and extorting Rs 11 lakh from him. The actress and her friend named Binu allegedly blackmailed the old man over nude photos.

Nithiya Sasi is a native of Pathanamthitta, and Binu, a resident of Paravoor in Kollam. According to the police, the actress got in touch with the elderly man with the intention of taking a house on rent from him. The actress allegedly captured explicit photographs with him and later blackmailed him and demanded a sum of Rs 25 lakhs from him. The complainant reportedly said in his complaint that the actress intimidated him inside the home and made him undress before clicking nude photos together. Nithiya's friend was also involved in clicking those pictures.

According to the police, the actress also allegedly threatened him to release the pictures on social media if he failed to pay the amount, and fearing the consequences, the victim paid Rs 11 lakh to the accused.

The victim lodged a formal complaint to Paravoor police on July 18 after the actress and her friend tried to extort more money from him. The police are currently investigating whether the actress and her friend Binu have been involved in similar fraudulent activities in the past. The accused were presented infront of the court on Wednesday and remanded in judicial custody.

According to reports, Nithiya Sasi is a lawyer who is keen on acting and has also featured in one of the popular shows on Malayalam TV.