Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati playing poker leaves internet divided, viral photos causes stir online

Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati were recently spotted at the launch of a new clubhouse in Hyderabad where they were seen playing poker with other people.

Two of the biggest Telugu cinema stars Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati have grabbed attention after photos of them playing poker went viral on social media. These photos have left the internet divided.

Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati were recently spotted at the launch of a new clubhouse in Hyderabad where they were seen playing poker with other people. A city-based industrialist had invited both the actors at the launch event. Their pictures, in no time, went viral on social media and left their fans divided.

sharing the photos, one of the social media users wrote, "#MaheshBabu's pics viral across all social media. As you all know, negativity speads more fast and easily but the fact is that he is for opening the club, not to play it. Both Chinnodu & Peddodu are good at heart actually.

Take a look at the viral photos:

#MaheshBabu's pics viral across all social media.



As you all know, negativity speads more fast and easily but the fact is that he is for opening the club, not to play it.

Both Chinnodu & Peddodu are good at heart actually.#MaheshBabu#Venkatesh pic.twitter.com/WfCFskLjxX — V (@Vidya18) November 5, 2023

Meanwhile, as per the report of IANS, Sitara Ghattamaneni, daughter of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata, said she gave away her first salary from a commercial to a charity. Along with the preview of a short film titled 'Princess' for a jewellery brand in which she had acted, Sitara also launched the look book for a collection named after her at a five-star hotel in Hyderabad, along with her mother Namrata Ghattamaneni.

Sitara also interacted with the media on this occasion. She said she liked to see movies and was very interested in acting in them, and that she had acquired her confidence from her mother. She said her father was very happy to see the signature jewellery collection being launched at Times Square, New York, and got emotional when he saw the advertising video. Namrata, meanwhile, added that their son Gautham might enter films, but is at present engaged in her higher studies.

According to reports, Mahesh Babu’s 11-year-old daughter Sitara has received a whopping Rs 1 crore as her first paycheck. She became the face of PMJ Jewels and her collection was also featured on Time Square. When her advertisement got featured in Time Square, Sitara took to her Instagram and shared her excitement. She wrote, “TIMES SQUAREEE!! oh my god screamed, cried, and shouted, I couldn’t be any happier @pmj_jewels couldn’t have done it without u guys.”