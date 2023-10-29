Headlines

Leo box office collection: Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj film crosses Rs 500 crore worldwide; third Tamil film ever to do so

Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Leo is the third Tamil film to earn Rs 500 crore worldwide after Rajinikanth's 2.0 (2018) and Jailer (2023).

Oct 29, 2023

Starring Thalapathy Vijay and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Tamil action-packed thriller Leo continues to break box office records as the film has now crossed the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide. Leo has now become the third Tamil film of all time to achieve this feat after 2.0 and Jailer, both starring Rajinikanth.

The film already became the highest-grossing film in Vijay's career within just four days when it earned Rs 300 crore worldwide and now on its tenth day of release, the film has entered the Rs 500 crore club. Leo is also on its way to earn Rs 300 crore in India as the film has already collected Rs 285 crore at the domestic box office.

It has been a delightful year at the Indian box office as the Vijay-starrer is the fifth Indian film to earn Rs 500 crore globally after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, and Rajinikanth's Jailer. This list could increase with two additions, namely SRK's Dunki and Prabhas-starrer Salaar. Clashing against each other on December 22, both big budget tentpole films are expected to create ripples at the box office in December later this year.

An Anirudh Ravichander musical, Leo also stars Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Priya Anand in key roles. It marks the second collaboration between the superstar Vijay and the filmmaker Lokesh after their blockbuster film Master in 2021.

The action-packed entertainer is the fifth film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj after Maanagaram, Kaithi, Master, and Vikram, and the third film in his ambitious Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) after Kaithi and Master. The filmmaker has plans to extend his universe with the sequels of the three films.

READ | Meet Madonna Sebastian, plays Vijay's sister in Leo, she kept her role in Lokesh Kanagaraj film a secret because...

