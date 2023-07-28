Headlines

Kushi: Fans love Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Vijay Deverakonda's 'killer chemistry in title track, call it 'masterpiece'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's 'killer chemistry' in Kushi title track impresses fans.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 06:55 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on a break from films and is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. The makers recently released the title track of the film and fans can’t stop adoring their chemistry. 

On Friday, the makers of Khushi released the title track of the movie and this is the 3rd single from the movie sung by Hesham Abdul Wahab. The melodious song is penned by Raqueeb Alam and gives a glimpse of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘killer chemistry’ in the movie. The duo can be seen totally in love with each other in the song and the visuals of the song give a romantic feel. 

Netizens showered their love in the comment section and couldn’t stop praising the duo’s chemistry in the song. One of the comments read, “Vijay and Samantha are killing it together.” Another wrote, “This movie’s every song is a chartbuster.” Another wrote, “what a song, mindblowing.” Another wrote, “soulful composition and wonderful pair.” Another commented, “Super song and lyrics.” 

Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi revolves around the story of an army man and a girl living in the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir. The romantic drama’s songs are already stealing the hearts of the audience and have created a huge buzz for the movie. 

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the romantic-drama stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu and is scheduled to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, and Kannada on September 1 in theatres.

