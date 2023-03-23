Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announce film's new release date with delightful poster

Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Kushi/Instagram

With Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles, the romantic drama Kushi was initially slated to release in the theatres on December 23 last year, but the film was postponed due to several delays in the shooting. On Thursday, the two actors announced the new release date of Kushi as September 1, 2023.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Samantha shared the new delightful poster featuring her and Vijay and captioned it, "Whole heart" with a silver heart emoji. "#Kushi Sept 1st. With full love (red heart emoji)", wrote the Arjun Reddy actor as he too dropped the new poster on his Instagram.

Kushi is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and helmed by Shiva Nirvana who has previously helmed three films - romantic comedy Ninnu Kori starring Nani, Nivetha Thomas, and Aadhi Pinisetty, romantic sports drama Majili starring Samantha with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, and action drama Tuck Jagadish starring Nani and Ritu Verma.

The romantic drama also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya in pivotal roles. Hesham Abdul Wahab of Hridayam fame is composing the soundtrack of the film set to release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

For the unversed, Vijay and Samantha have previously worked together in Mahanati, the biographical film based on the life of acclaimed actress Savitri whose role was brilliantly played by Keerthy Suresh, who received the National Film Award for Best Actress for the 2018 film.

Kushi will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar's Hindi remake of Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru, which has also locked its release date as September 1 this week itself. The Sudha Kongara directorial also features Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in lead roles with Suriya himself playing an important cameo.



