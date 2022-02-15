'KGF' star Yash enjoys romantic dinner date with wife Radhika Pandit- See viral pics

‘KGF’ actor Yash is one of the most talented actors that we have in the country, he has a crazy fan following. He often shares pictures with his wife on social media. They are one of the most adorable couples.

On the occasion of valentine’s day, Radhika Pandit dropped pictures with Yash and showered love. From the pictures, it seems that they celebrated the special day with a perfect romantic dinner date. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Always.. "Better Together" Happy Valentine's everyone!.”

Fans have also dropped hearts under the cost. One of them wrote, “Happy valentine's day both of you U both always rocking.” The second one mentioned, “Rocking couples.” The third one commented, “Happy valentine's day Radhu luv u lots.”

See pics:

Earlier, the Kannada actor took to his Instagram handle to share a photo from his intimate birthday bash attended by his family members including his wife, his kids and a few close friends.

In the photo shared by Yash on Instagram, his wife Radhika was seen blowing the candle on a cake while the actor is seen carrying both his children in his arms, standing next to her. Meanwhile, his son was seen cutting the birthday cake as Yash’s friends stand in the background. In the picture, another delectable-looking cake is also displayed at the table.

Alongside the post, Yash wrote, “Birthdays have never excited me.. its the happiness I see around, now especially with my tiny tots, they get me going! Would like to take this opportunity to thank each one of my fans n well wishers for your love and blessings. Hoping everyone is keeping safe. Do take care.”

Earlier, while spealing to Hindustan Times, the ‘KGF’ star had stated, “My birthday is for my fans. I am an actor and I have a big family, not just parents, wife and kids. All my fans are my family. We have gotten used to it and we don't know how to celebrate birthday now. We have to just stand and meet people.”