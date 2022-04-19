KGF Chapter 2 star Yash builds sandcastles with children, spends quality time with wife Radhika Pandit

Yash spends quality time with family/Instagram

It was in 2018 when 'KGF: Chapter 1' starring Yash took over the box office and four years later the second instalment has broken all records as it grossed Rs 134.36 crore on its first day of release. Worldwide too, KGF Chapter 2 has been wreaking havoc at the box office and the film is sure to break previous records and set new benchmarks as the final figures for the film's 5 days run at the box office are awaited.

Meanwhile, as the film continues to dominate the box office both domestic and global, Yash's wife Radhika Pandit recently took her Instagram account to share a heartwarming photo of her husband, Rocking Star Yash spending some quality time with his family at a beach.

In the photo, Yash along with his wife Radhika are seen making sandcastles with their kids Arya and Yathrav.

READ: KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash film BEATS Thalapathy Vijay's Beast at Kerala box office

The photo has now gone viral on social media as netizens appreciate Yash so being so committed to his family to find time for them amid the massive success of KGF Chapter 2. Some even called it a much-needed break from all the promotions that preceded the film's release.

Check out the photo below:



Helmed by Prashanth Neel, starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The sequel, KGF Chapter 2, also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken and Saran.