KGF Chapter 2 star Yash's apology for being late at press event wins hearts

With south India's next biggie 'KGF Chapter 2' marching towards its April 14 release, the makers and stars are literally racing against the clock to publicise the magnum opus. Arriving late for a media interaction, Yash, who plays Rocky Bhai in the Prashanth Neel directorial, had to face the ire of a journalist at the event on Monday.

Yash did not hesitate to apologise, and convinced the journalist that he had not been aware of the timings, but was simply following the team's schedule. "I know the value of time. So, please accept my sorry, as I was not aware of the exact timings you people were called here for an interactive session", Yash said.

Elaborating further, Yash explained that they have been travelling by private jet, which requires permission with respect to the weather conditions, thus causing a mix-up in their schedules. Yash's humility in this particular situation has drawn much positivity for him among the folks.

Earlier during the promotions of Sukumar's directorial 'Pushpa', Allu Arjun faced the same situation, as he was juggling between cities for the movie's publicity. Allu Arjun had quoted a similar reason when a journalist posed a question about his punctuality in Bengaluru.



Apart from Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Sanjay Dutt also star in the sequel to 'KGF Chapter 1', the highest-grossing Kannada movie of all time, that emerged as a cult hit across the nation. The franchise has become one of the most-hyped productions across Indian cinema.

'KGF Chapter 2', produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his production house Hombale Films, will also release in dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam along with its original Kannada version. The Hindi version is being presented and distributed in north Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.



(With inputs from IANS)