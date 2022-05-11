KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash's film SMASHES records, inches closer to Rs 1,200 crore mark

KGF Chapter 2 box office collection/File photo

KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Kannada superstar Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2, helmed by Prashanth Neel has been smashing box office records. Apart from the moolah that the film has been raking in worldwide, there's immense love for Rocking Star Yash and director Prashanth Neel that has been pouring in from all quarters. The duo have been praised for their vision besides powerful acting and flawless direction, respectively.

Undoubtedly, KGF Chapter 2 has emerged as a grand success as it recently became the highest-grossing film of 2022.

KGF Chapter 2 broke several box office records. The Hindi version of the film claimed the highest opening day, opening weekend and opening week for any film in the Hindi belt and became the fastest film to reach the Rs 250 crore benchmark. KGF Chapter 2 also became the only Kannada film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Besides this, worldwide as well, the film became the third highest-grossing Indian movie, surpassing SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR which featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. It also recently became the first South Indian film to be screened in South Korea.

And now, the film is all set to enter the prestigious Rs 1,200 crore club. The worldwide box office collection of KGF Chapter 2 currently stands at over Rs 1160 crore.

As per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, KGF Chapter refuses to give up and is inching closer to the Rs 1,200 crore mark.

"#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office

REFUSES to give up to new releases.

Week 1 - ₹ 720.31 cr

Week 2 - ₹ 223.51 cr

Week 3 - ₹ 140.55 cr

Week 4

Day 1 - ₹ 11.46 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 8.90 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 24.65 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 25.42 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 8.07 cr

Total - ₹ 1162.87 cr," read his tweet.

Meanwhile, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted how KGF Chapter 2 Hindi version was giving a tough competition to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, despite a reduction of screens and shows.

"#KGF2 shows no signs of fatigue in mass pockets, despite reduction of screens/shows… Proves a tough opponent to #Hollywood giant #DoctorStrange in those circuits... [Week 4] Fri 3.85 cr, Sat 4.75 cr, Sun 6.25 cr. Total: ₹ 412.80 cr. #India biz. #Hindi version," Taran wrote on Twitter.

#KGF2 shows no signs of fatigue in mass pockets, despite reduction of screens/shows… Proves a tough opponent to #Hollywood giant #DoctorStrange in those circuits... [Week 4] Fri 3.85 cr, Sat 4.75 cr, Sun 6.25 cr. Total: ₹ 412.80 cr. #India biz. #Hindi version.



Apart from Yash, the action-packed movie stars Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist Adheera, Raveena Tandon as India's Prime Minister Ramika Sen, Srinidhi Shetty as Rocky's love interest Reena Desai, Prakash Raj as the narrator Vijayendra Ingalagi and Archana Jois as Shanthamma, Rocky's mother.

Released in the original Kannada version and dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil, KGF Chapter 2 has created havoc at the box office. It is presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.