KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash's film overtakes RRR, becomes highest-grosser of 2022

KGF Chapter 2/File photo

Directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Yash in the leading role of Rocky Bhai, KGF Chapter 2 continues to break records at the box office and now, the film has become the highest-grossing Indian film released in 2022 overtaking SS Rajamouli's RRR. With more than Rs 1,100 crore collections at the box office, the action-packed entertainer is also the third-highest grossing Indian film of all time behind Aamir Khan's Dangal and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Taking to his Twitter account on Sunday, May 8, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote, "#KGF2 with ₹1129.38 cr BEATS #RRRMovie's ₹1127.65 cr to become the HIGHEST grossing movie of 2022 and THIRD highest grosser of all time."

#KGF2 with ₹1129.38 cr BEATS #RRRMovie's ₹1127.65 cr to become the HIGHEST grossing movie of 2022 and THIRD highest grosser of all time. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 8, 2022

On Monday, May 9, he informed that the film has also crossed Rs 1,150 mark at the global box office as he tweeted, "#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office CROSSES ₹1150 cr milestone mark. Week 1 - ₹ 720.31 cr Week 2 - ₹ 223.51 cr Week 3 - ₹ 140.55 cr Week 4 Day 1 - ₹ 11.46 cr Day 2 - ₹ 8.90 cr Day 3 - ₹ 24.65 cr Day 4 - ₹ 25.42 cr Total - ₹ 1154.80 cr March BEGINS for ₹1200 cr club."

#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office



CROSSES ₹1150 cr milestone mark.



Week 1 - ₹ 720.31 cr

Week 2 - ₹ 223.51 cr

Week 3 - ₹ 140.55 cr

Week 4

Day 1 - ₹ 11.46 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 8.90 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 24.65 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 25.42 cr

Total - ₹ 1154.80 cr



March BEGINS for ₹1200 cr club. May 9, 2022

Apart from Yash, the action-packed movie stars Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist Adheera, Raveena Tandon as India's Prime Minister Ramika Sen, Srinidhi Shetty as Rocky's love interest Reena Desai, Prakash Raj as the narrator Vijayendra Ingalagi and Archana Jois as Shanthamma, Rocky's mother.



READ | KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash's film beats RRR, becomes 3rd highest-grossing Indian movie

Released in the original Kannada version and dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil, KGF Chapter 2 has created havoc at the box office. It is presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.