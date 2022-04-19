KGF Chapter 2 box office collection (Hindi): Yash's film mints Rs 219 crore, likely to cross Dangal's lifetime earnings

KGF Chapter 2 box office collection (Hindi): Yash's film is unstoppable as it collects Rs 259 crores gross in its 5-day run at the box office.

KGF Chapter 2 starring actor Yash in the lead role is currently unconquerable at the box office. The film has been breaking multiple records post its release. Despite several hurdles and delays in its release due to the pandemic, the film has finally been released and evidently has taken over box office like a tsunami.

Currently the epicentre of attention among cinephiles and critics, KGF Chapter 2 has left fans and critics impressed not only in terms of an amazing storyline but also in terms of the moolah that it has been raking in.

The box office numbers of the recently released are hitting crores. With a grand opening on the release day, the film is breaking the records with each succeeding day. After becoming the highest second day grosser, the film successfully collected Rs 219 crores nett in the Hindi belt and Rs 259 crores gross in its 5-day run at the box office.

With this pace, KGF Chapter 2 is likely to surpass the lifetime business of Dangal in India which stands at Rs 387 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#KGF2 is UNSTOPPABLE... SUPERB HOLD on a working day [Mon]... Eyes ₹ 270 cr [+/-] in *extended Week 1*... Should cross #Dangal *lifetime biz*, if it maintains the pace... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr, Mon 25.57 cr. Total: ₹ 219.56 cr. #India biz."

Released nationwide on April 14, 2022, KGF Chapter 2 has brought families out of their households after a very long time. It's for the first time in years that a movie is changing family dynamics. It was back in the 70s when hit movies brought kin and clans together in cinemas but now it's the KGF era that has taken over the hearts and souls of cinema lovers.

Also released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, K.G.F: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahata Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy to only name a few.