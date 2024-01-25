Karmma Calling producer Ashutosh Shah reveals how it took them 10 years to get Raveena Tandon on board

Headlined by Raveena Tandon, Karmma Calling is the official remake of the American series Revenge.

Raveena Tandon's upcoming show Karmma Calling will start streaming on January 26, on the occasion of Republic Day, on Disney+ Hostar. The show is an official remake of the American show Revenge, and has been produced by Ruchi Narain, Ashutosh Shah, and Taher Shabbir under their banner RAT films.

Ashutosh Shah shared that the remake of Revenge was the first project that he, Ruchi and Taher planned to make when they started RAT films 10 years ago, and they wanted Raveena to lead it as well. However, they couldn’t bag the official rights of it. It all came together when Disney and Hotstar joined hands, and the Hotstar head Gaurav Banerjee finally got the official rights of Revenge for RAT films. He said, "Working with Raveena Tandon was meant to be. 10 years ago, when we were mounting this show, our first choice was Raveena ma’am. That time, she was a bit caught up in her personal life as she had just become mother for the second time to her son Ranbir. And for her, it is always family first. So, at that time, she couldn’t be a part of it."

Later, the producers worked with her in the 2017 animated film Hanuman: Da' Damdaar. The actress voiced Anjani, Hanuman’s mother in the film. "And she was excellent. So, we had to collaborate again with her," Ashutosh insisted, revealing that all it took was just one call to bring her on board Karmma Calling. He added, "Eventually, when the show was revived, it took just a phone call. She is a very big environmentalist, a huge wildlife enthusiast and a great wildlife photographer. She was somewhere near Jaipur for one of her wildlife photography trips. We met her there and she instantly said yes."

Talking about her experience of working with Raveena, Ashutosh shares, "Since she came on board, from the script reading session to the multiple look tests, she was Indrani Kothari from the word go. On the set, she had some another charm. The way she carried herself, you could feel the vibrations of her aura." He even revealed bonding with her over food. "Raveena ma’am is also a big foodie like me and Taher. But she also watches what she eats. So, we bonded with her on the tastiest healthiest food. Every day we would think about what to eat today. The entire atmosphere on the show was like a family. While the show has a lot of drama and intensity, on the sets, it was a blast," he concluded.

Karmma Calling also features Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood, Gaurav Sharma, Waluscha De Sousa, and Devangshi Sen in the leading roles.