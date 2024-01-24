IVM Podcasts' Kavita Rajwade on how she brought the private Bachchan family on board for Navya's podcast | Exclusive

Twitter
Headlines

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Viral video: Desi bride and her girl gang steal the show with epic dance to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, watch

Unrest in JDU-RJD alliance in Bihar? Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini 'takes a dig' at Nitish after 'parivaarvad' swipe

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio partners with OnePlus, announces launch of new 5G…

‘Tabhi To Modi Ko Chunte Hai’: BJP launches campaign theme for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Health benefits of drinking hot chocolate

9 Bollywood stars who started career as background dancers

Weight loss: 10 reasons why you’re not able to lose weight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

Bihar's 'Jan Nayak' Karpoori Thakur To Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna Posthumously

IND vs ENG Test Series: Virat Kohli Opts Out From First Two Tests Against England | Breaking News

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Fighter review: Sid Anand marries Gadar's chest-thumping nationalism with Top Gun's slick action, Hrithik Roshan shines

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

IVM Podcasts' Kavita Rajwade on how she brought the private Bachchan family on board for Navya's podcast | Exclusive

Kavita Rajwade, a pioneer in the music and podcast scene of India, opens up on the future of podcasts in India, What the hell Navya, and more.

article-main

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 07:52 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The podcast boom is well and truly here in India, or at least the beginning stages of it. What began as just a random collection of people talking on scattered platforms has now become a legitimate industry with a platform that is respected. Among those at the forefront of this change is Kavita Rajwade, co-founder of IVM Podcasts. Over the last few years, she has greenlit and produced many hit pods and observed the changes in the industry. Kavita speaks with DNA in an exclusive chat about the past, present, and future of podcasting in India.

The biggest change in podcasting in India has been the emergence of celebrities as hosts, be it Cyrus Broacha or Navya Naveli Nanda (both incidentally had their podcasts produced by IVM). Explaining what draws stars to podcasts, Kavita says, “For stars, this is another platform. They have a certain kind of strong presence on Instagram but while that makes you money, it’s not substantial. Plus, Instagram can just switch the button on you, changing the algorithm and you may not be the most popular person there anymore. Is that the end of your career? They want to create an authentic look. Plus, many were looking to diversify so that you don’t pack all your eggs into one basket.”

Among the most successful podcasts for Kavita and IVM in 2023 was What The Hell Navya, hosted by Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Jaya herself was a presenter on the podcast, along with her daughter (and Navya’s mom) Shweta Bachchan Nanda. “The Bachchan family is very protective. The idea to get all three generations came later. But the idea of a podcast for Navya was something that came from her and Shweta. She is a very big podcast listener. When I did some initial meetings, we bounced off the idea of Navya talking to other 25-year-olds, or changemakers from her generation. But in the end, we figured that having Shweta there would really sell the idea. I felt that if we really wanted to have a launch pad together and we are allowed to have people from within the family, then let’s get the ladies of the house together. There was the three-generation idea there,” recalls Kavita.

Eventually, during the lockdown, the whole idea came together, says Kavita. “It was all conceptualised in the lockdown through Zoom sessions. It was easier because they were all in the house and we could have them all on the call. And while they were telling all these stories, we figured this could be it. The idea of a family podcast excited them,” she tells us.

Globally, Kavita says there is already a course correction when it comes to celeb pods. “There is already a correction happening around celebrity podcasts. Spotify did not renew Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle’s podcasts. The fluff will be filtered,” she says.

In India, however, the opposite is true, she believes. Talking about where this trend will go in 2024, she says, “You are going to see a lot more popular people doing this in 2024. This was something that was not available to us before the lockdown. And that’s not just the film industry but across spectrum. And that’s because YouTube integration allows you to do data analysis in a way that not a lot of audio platforms could do. Brands are also more willing to spend on that.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet first Indian actor whose film earned Rs 300 crore, not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Yash

DNA TV Show: Why Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur being termed as masterstroke of Modi govt

World's richest man Elon Musk says this about India not having permanent seat in UN Security Council

Meet IAS officer who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, she is from...

Meet IAS officer who has sung in films, UPSC topper once rejected offer in Bollywood superstar's film due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE